Namibia: NamWater to Suspend Supply to Rehoboth Over N$100-Million Debt

The Namibia water utility (NamWater) has issued a notice of a possible bulk water suspension at Rehoboth in the Hardap region.

This follows the Rehoboth Town Council's unpaid debts to NamWater.

The water utility is owed over N$2.8 billion by local authorities, town councils and rural water communities, threatening the security of water provision.

Namwater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata says the company is facing growing financial challenges due to increasing outstanding payments.

"During the last 11 months, the water debt increased by N$400 000 from N$2.4 billion, making the debt level unsustainable. This is posing a threat to the country's long-term water supply," he says.

The Rundu Town Council owes the biggest amount, with over N$300 million, followed by the Rehoboth Town Council with over N$100 million.

NamWater says the continued non-payment of services could lead to stricter debt recovery measures to protect national water supply.

The Rehoboth Town Council in its notice says it is consistently engaging NamWater to find an amicable solution in efforts to avoid the suspension of bulk water supply to the town and taps running dry.

The council has in the meantime urged residents to use water sparingly.