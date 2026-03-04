Namibia: NamWater to Suspend Supply to Rehoboth Over N$100-Million Debt

3 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia water utility (NamWater) has issued a notice of a possible bulk water suspension at Rehoboth in the Hardap region.

This follows the Rehoboth Town Council's unpaid debts to NamWater.

The water utility is owed over N$2.8 billion by local authorities, town councils and rural water communities, threatening the security of water provision.

Namwater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata says the company is facing growing financial challenges due to increasing outstanding payments.

"During the last 11 months, the water debt increased by N$400 000 from N$2.4 billion, making the debt level unsustainable. This is posing a threat to the country's long-term water supply," he says.

The Rundu Town Council owes the biggest amount, with over N$300 million, followed by the Rehoboth Town Council with over N$100 million.

NamWater says the continued non-payment of services could lead to stricter debt recovery measures to protect national water supply.

The Rehoboth Town Council in its notice says it is consistently engaging NamWater to find an amicable solution in efforts to avoid the suspension of bulk water supply to the town and taps running dry.

The council has in the meantime urged residents to use water sparingly.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.