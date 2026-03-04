Somalia: Somaliland Warns Against Impersonation of Official Channels

Hargeisa — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland on Tuesday cautioned the public, media organizations, diplomatic partners and the wider international community against what it described as coordinated attempts to impersonate official government communication channels and circulate fabricated statements.

In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government said it had observed efforts to create fake social media accounts purporting to represent official institutions.

"The Government of the Republic of Somaliland cautions the public, media institutions, and international partners against coordinated attempts to impersonate official government social media accounts and disseminate fabricated statements," the statement said.

Authorities emphasized that all official communications are released exclusively through verified government platforms and duly authorized channels.

The government urged journalists, members of the public and diplomatic partners to rely solely on verified sources for accurate information and to report any fraudulent or misleading accounts to the relevant authorities.

"The Republic of Somaliland remains firmly committed to transparency, integrity, and the dissemination of accurate official communication," the statement added.

Officials did not specify who may be behind the alleged impersonation attempts but described the actions as deliberate efforts to mislead the public and undermine credible state communication.

The warning comes amid heightened regional sensitivities and increased digital misinformation campaigns across the Horn of Africa.

(Reporting by Horndiplomat News Desk)