Somalia: Somaliland Warns Against Impersonation of Official Channels

3 March 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland on Tuesday cautioned the public, media organizations, diplomatic partners and the wider international community against what it described as coordinated attempts to impersonate official government communication channels and circulate fabricated statements.

In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government said it had observed efforts to create fake social media accounts purporting to represent official institutions.

"The Government of the Republic of Somaliland cautions the public, media institutions, and international partners against coordinated attempts to impersonate official government social media accounts and disseminate fabricated statements," the statement said.

Authorities emphasized that all official communications are released exclusively through verified government platforms and duly authorized channels.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The government urged journalists, members of the public and diplomatic partners to rely solely on verified sources for accurate information and to report any fraudulent or misleading accounts to the relevant authorities.

"The Republic of Somaliland remains firmly committed to transparency, integrity, and the dissemination of accurate official communication," the statement added.

Officials did not specify who may be behind the alleged impersonation attempts but described the actions as deliberate efforts to mislead the public and undermine credible state communication.

The warning comes amid heightened regional sensitivities and increased digital misinformation campaigns across the Horn of Africa.

(Reporting by Horndiplomat News Desk)

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.