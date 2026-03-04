Kenya: Six KWS Rangers Put On Defence Over Missing Fisherman Brian Odhiambo

Nairobi — The Nakuru Law Courts on Tuesday ruled that six officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have a case to answer in connection with the disappearance of fisherman Brian Odhiambo, who went missing more than a year ago.

In a packed courtroom, the magistrate held that the prosecution had established sufficient grounds for the trial to proceed, placing the six accused officers on their defence.

The court scheduled the next hearing for June 8, 2026, when the defence is expected to begin presenting its case.

The ruling was delivered amid heightened emotions, with family members, community representatives, activists, and human rights defenders filling the courtroom in solidarity with Odhiambo's relatives.

Hussein Khalid, Director of Vocal Africa, who was present in court, said the case was a critical test of accountability within public institutions.

"Courtroom is packed with family, community members, activists, and human rights defenders in solidarity with the family of Brian Odhiambo. We expect justice to prevail," Khalid said earlier.

Odhiambo, a fisherman disappeared on January 18 last year after he was allegedly arrested by KWS rangers at Lake Nakuru National Park. He has not been seen since.

The six KWS officers are charged with his abduction. Several prosecution witnesses, including fellow fishermen, have testified that Odhiambo was arrested and allegedly tortured by rangers.

Some told the court they saw officers drive away with what appeared to be his lifeless body.

In October last year, a Senior Resident Magistrate's Court granted officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) authority to conduct a wide-ranging search and exhumation operation within Lake Nakuru National Park following intelligence that Odhiambo may have been secretly buried there.

The directive, issued by Senior Resident Magistrate Cynthia Muhoro, allowed homicide detectives to search for possible burial sites within the expansive protected area.

However, Odhiambo's family and their legal team have raised concerns over what they describe as delays in implementing the court-sanctioned search.

"We are deeply concerned about the pace of implementation, and we respectfully urge that the process be expedited," said the family's lawyer, Abuya Mogendi.

Mogendi further alleged that there were attempts within the system to subvert justice by slowing down investigative processes, potentially compromising the case.

He also questioned why the six officers charged in court remain in active service, arguing that this runs contrary to public service ethics and disciplinary standards.