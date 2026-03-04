Kenya: KDF Families Move Into 500 New Housing Units At Roysambu Military Camp

Nairobi — Families of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have officially moved into newly commissioned modern housing units at Roysambu Military Camp.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the KDF said the transition of families into the new units reflects the military's commitment to improving the living standards of service personnel through the provision of dignified and modern accommodation.

The project was commissioned on February 26 by President William Ruto.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The development forms part of a broader government initiative aimed at addressing the longstanding housing deficit within the military.

Commander Kahawa Garrison, Brigadier Hussein Dida supervised the relocation process and formally received the families at the camp.

He emphasised that quality housing is a critical enabler of operational readiness, noting that stable and secure living conditions directly influence morale, well-being, and the overall effectiveness of soldiers.

The 500 newly completed units at Roysambu Military Camp in Nairobi represent Phase One of the KDF Public Private Partnership Housing Programme, which targets the delivery of 3,069 housing units for service personnel and their families.

The broader programme seeks to mitigate accommodation challenges across five military establishments: Roysambu, Kwambuzi in Nanyuki, Lanet, Gilgil, and Mariakani Barracks.

In his address during the commissioning ceremony, President Ruto said the Government had deliberately integrated disciplined forces into the national housing agenda to correct years of neglect that had normalised substandard living conditions for officers entrusted with safeguarding the nation.

He affirmed that the project remains on schedule, with full completion of the current phase expected by June this year.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya described the provision of housing for military personnel as both a moral obligation and a strategic imperative.

She noted that secure and stable living conditions directly contribute to improved morale and operational readiness, reaffirming the Ministry of Defence's commitment to the welfare of the Forces.

Chief of the Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri thanked stakeholders involved in the project, observing that the initiative represents more than infrastructure development.

The President also laid the foundation stone for Phase Two of the Roysambu Military Camp Housing Project, which will deliver an additional 10,095 housing units across various military installations, further advancing the Government's commitment to dignified accommodation for members of the Kenya Defence Forces.