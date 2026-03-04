South Africa: IFP Calls for Restraint and Urgent Diplomacy Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) notes with grave concern the recent joint military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel on Iran, which have significantly escalated tensions in the Middle East.

We are deeply troubled by the risk of further escalation and the potentially devastating consequences for civilian populations, regional stability, and global security. Military action in an already volatile region heightens uncertainty and places innocent lives at grave risk. The IFP therefore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and urgently recommit to meaningful diplomatic engagement to prevent a broader and more destructive conflict.

The safety of South African citizens in affected areas remains a priority. We strongly urge South Africans residing in or travelling through the region to immediately contact the nearest South African embassy or consulate to confirm evacuation protocols, ensure travel documentation is in order, and update emergency contact details. We further advise citizens to reconsider all non-essential travel to countries directly impacted by these developments until stability is restored and official travel advisories indicate that it is safe to do so.

Beyond the humanitarian implications, the economic ramifications for South Africa cannot be ignored. We remain concerned by trade and oil disruptions, due to the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz - a strategically vital waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman that serves as a crucial passage for global oil and liquefied natural gas exports. At this fragile economic moment, South Africa cannot afford additional external shocks that further burden families and undermine recovery efforts.

The IFP calls on the South African government to closely monitor developments, provide regular and transparent public updates, and implement contingency measures to cushion the economy against potential fuel and food price increases.

The preservation of peace, stability, and constructive international engagement must remain paramount.

