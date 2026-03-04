Uganda: Tears and Debt - Defeated Nansana MP Aspirant Blames NUP for Financial Ruin

Former Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament aspirant Steven Kawesa, popularly known as NUP Commander 001, broke down in tears as he recounted the hardships he has endured following his defeat in the parliamentary race.

Kawesa, who contested for the Nansana Municipality MP seat but lost, attributed his financial troubles to a fallout with the National Unity Platform.

"My problems started when I was denied the NUP party card," Kawesa said emotionally. "I was forced to contest as an independent candidate, and that decision has cost me everything."

He made the remarks while addressing members of the National Resistance Movement at a function attended by Nansana Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Charles Lwanga.

As he spoke, Kawesa struggled to hold back tears, prompting the RDC and other attendees to console him. He revealed that he is currently living in hiding due to mounting debts exceeding Shs600 million.

"I cannot even stay in my own home," he said. "The debts I accumulated during the campaign are too much. Creditors are after my properties."

Kawesa explained that he borrowed heavily to finance his campaign activities, including printing posters for himself and for the NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. He also mortgaged buildings in Katooke Village as security for loans.

"I believed that if I won the MP seat, I would be able to recover financially and pay off the debts. But after losing, lenders now want to take my buildings. I may be left with nothing," he said.

Kawesa, who also serves as LC1 Chairperson of Katooke Village, stated that the financial strain and frustrations he faced within NUP have pushed him toward the ruling NRM party.

"The challenges I faced in NUP forced me to seek a new political home. At the right time, I will officially announce my move to NRM," he said.

RDC Lwanga expressed sympathy for Kawesa, assuring him that his concerns would be brought to the attention of the country's top leadership.

"Do not lose hope," Lwanga reportedly told him. "We shall guide you and ensure your issues are addressed."

Kawesa believes joining NRM will give him a fresh start and help reclaim his properties from moneylenders. His emotional appeal has sparked mixed reactions among residents, with some sympathizing over his financial struggles, while others question the high cost of political campaigns.

The Nansana Municipality parliamentary seat was eventually won by NUP's Zambali Bulasio Mukasa, with NRM candidate Idi Matovu finishing second.