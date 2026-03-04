Uganda: MPs Order Departed Asians Board to Produce Comprehensive Asset Register Over Audit Gaps

3 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) has been ordered to produce a detailed asset inventory following concerns raised in the latest Auditor General's report.

The directive was issued by Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) during a session in which the board appeared to respond to audit queries for the financial year ended June 30, 2024.

Led by Executive Secretary George William Bizibu, DAPCB officials were tasked with presenting a comprehensive asset register outlining all properties under the board's custody.

The committee demanded details of valued properties, including those repossessed, allocated, donated and disposed of over the years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Auditor General's findings, the board does not maintain a complete and updated asset register, a lapse that lawmakers described as a serious accountability gap--particularly at a time when government is considering rationalising some agencies.

COSASE members expressed concern that without a verified and consolidated inventory, it becomes difficult to track public assets, guard against irregular allocations, or establish the true value of properties held in trust for government.

"The absence of a comprehensive asset register is a significant concern," one committee member noted, stressing the need for transparency and proper documentation in managing properties formerly belonging to departed Asians.

Lawmakers also directed Bizibu to provide a specific list of properties donated by the minister, as provided for under the governing law, to enable the committee ascertain whether such transactions were conducted in line with statutory requirements.

The Departed Asians Property Custodian Board was established to manage properties left behind by Asians who were expelled from Uganda in 1972.

Over the years, the board has been at the centre of disputes involving repossession claims, allocations and alleged mismanagement of prime commercial and residential properties.

COSASE indicated that failure to maintain a proper asset register exposes government to potential revenue losses, double allocations and protracted legal battles.

The committee's latest directive seeks to establish clarity on the total number, location, status and value of properties currently under DAPCB's mandate, as well as those already disposed of.

Bizibu told the committee that the board would compile and submit the required documentation as instructed.

The matter remains under review by COSASE, which has pledged to follow up to ensure compliance and strengthen oversight of state entities managing public assets.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.