Uganda: Museveni Reaffirms Commitment to Boost Tourism As Uganda Marks World Wildlife Day

The government of Uganda is in the final stages of implementing several flagship projects aimed at strengthening the country's tourism industry, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has announced.

In remarks delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the national celebrations of World Wildlife Day 2026 in Entebbe Municipality, the President said the initiatives are aligned with Uganda's Vision 2040, which identifies tourism as a key driver of economic transformation, foreign exchange earnings, and job creation.

"The government is prioritizing strategic investments that will enhance tourism infrastructure, improve visitor experience, and unlock the sector's full potential as a major contributor to national development," Nabbanja said on behalf of the President.

Uganda marked this year's World Wildlife Day under the theme "Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Heritage, Health and Livelihoods," drawing attention to the critical role wild plants play in supporting human health, biodiversity, and economic survival.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Tom Butime, highlighted Uganda's global standing in biodiversity conservation.

"Uganda is among the top 10 most biodiversity-rich countries in the world. This biodiversity remains a strong bedrock upon which the country's tourism is based," Butime said.

He noted that although tourism was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with visitor numbers dropping from over 1.4 million in 2019 to less than 500,000 by 2021 the sector has made a remarkable recovery.

"In 2025, Uganda registered more than 1.5 million visitors, generating over 1.5 billion US dollars in revenue," he said. "Tourism remains one of the key sectors in the country and supports many livelihoods."

Butime emphasized that the selected theme could not have come at a better time, given the growing pressure on medicinal plant species.

"Many communities depend on plants for food and medicinal plants for survival. Some plant species are increasingly being depleted as a result of unregulated harvesting, local use, and international trade," he warned.

He called for stronger regulation and sustainable practices, including community-based propagation.

"There is a need to develop and enforce mechanisms for regulating access and harvesting of important plant species. To mitigate potential depletion and extinction, we must promote on-farm propagation on community land," the Minister said.

Butime added that under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) framework, the ministry will continue regulating trade in wildlife species to ensure sustainable benefits for Ugandans.

He further underscored the broader ecological and health benefits of plants, noting that they provide habitats for wildlife, act as carbon sinks to mitigate climate change, and serve as vital sources of medicine.

"A recent example is Covidex developed by Gena Herbals, which became popular during the COVID outbreak. Many herbal plants continue to be used by Ugandans to treat various ailments," he said.

The Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, James Musinguzi, stressed the need for collective action to safeguard the country's plant resources.

"Wild plants are a natural pharmacy. If we fail to conserve them, we risk losing invaluable health solutions, scientific discoveries, and economic opportunities for our communities," Musinguzi said.

He urged stronger collaboration between government agencies, conservationists, researchers, and local communities to ensure sustainable harvesting and habitat protection.

World Wildlife Day 2026 celebrations in Entebbe reinforced Uganda's commitment to biodiversity conservation, while highlighting the inextricable link between environmental protection, public health, and sustainable economic growth.