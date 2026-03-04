Rwanda: How Rwandans in Middle East Are Keeping Safe

Rwandans living in the Middle East have said they are safe despite the current conflict in which the United States and Israel are at war with Iran.

Several Middle Eastern countries host Rwandan communities. Some of them, including Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, have already experienced attacks after missiles were fired into their territories.

Speaking to The New Times, members of the Rwandan diaspora said they are staying in close contact with Rwandan embassies and following official safety guidance.

In Israel, Anthony Rugigana, a member of RCA, said Israeli authorities provide advance warnings of incoming missiles, including an alert message that comes seven minutes before, allowing residents time to seek shelter.

According to him, Israel's emergency framework is coordinated by the Home Front Command, which oversees civilian preparedness and response during conflict situations.

"We are currently under emergency regulations. When sirens sound, everyone must go to shelters immediately," Rugigana said, adding that the emergency period was announced on Saturday, February 28, and was to last until February 2, but was extended to 12 days.

"The state of emergency signifies that there is no work. Some, depending on the nature of their job, can work, but according to the order of the country, no one should be working, especially in public institutions or other public meeting points," he said.

He estimated the Rwandan community in Israel at between 500 and 1,000 people.

"No Rwandan has reported injury or harm so far. The embassy is following up with us continuously and is prepared to assist if necessary," he added.

In Bahrain, Justin Niyonkuru, Chairman of the Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA) in the country, said their small community remains safe and well-coordinated. He estimated the community to be fewer than 30 people.

"We are in constant communication through our WhatsApp group, which also includes officials from Rwanda's embassy in Abu Dhabi," he said.

He noted that authorities in Bahrain have issued safety advisories and that residents receive mobile alerts in multiple languages when necessary.

"Information about shelters has been shared. So far, all Rwandans here are safe," Niyonkuru said.

While regional developments have prompted precautionary measures, daily activities have largely continued, he added. However, he noted that on Saturday, February 28, to Sunday, March 1, most activities were on hold due to security reasons.

In the UAE, Kassim Kaganda, Chairman of RCA UAE, said nearly 2,000 Rwandans live across the country's seven emirates, working in sectors including hospitality, delivery services, retail, and education.

"Since the tensions escalated, the embassy has been providing regular updates and emergency contact numbers," Kaganda said.

He explained that communication channels, particularly WhatsApp groups, are being used to keep both residents and their families in Rwanda informed.

"For students, we are in close contact with their families back home. The embassy is urging everyone to follow official guidance and avoid unnecessary movement," he said.

Kaganda added that government institutions have temporarily adjusted work arrangements, with employees working remotely, while private sector operations largely continue.

For Rwandans who were visiting the UAE for tourism or business, he said the embassy is working with relevant authorities to facilitate safe travel arrangements for those in need.

He said that due to the airport closure in the UAE, the embassy is working to help those in need to use buses to travel to Oman and take flights back to Rwanda.

Another Rwandan resident in the UAE, Twahirwa, confirmed that residents received safety alerts advising them to remain indoors and stay in secure areas.

"We are following the instructions. So far, we have not witnessed any direct damage here," he said.

Across the region, Rwandan community leaders in the Middle East and Israel emphasized discipline and adherence to host-country guidance, underscoring embassies' coordinated communication amid the regional tensions.