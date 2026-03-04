Kenya: Lands Committee to Expand Probe Into Ownership of Contentious Miwani Sugar Mills Land

Nairobi — Members of the National Assembly Departmental Committee has today resolved to widen it's probe into the controversial ownership of a land parcel forming the nucleus of the Miwani Sugar Mills; which is subject of an active petition before it.

The said Petition was submitted to the National Assembly by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi on behalf of Francis Elisha Ooko, who was a joint receiver manager for Muhoroni/Miwani Sugar Company, which is currently under receivership.

The Committee chaired by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko made the resolution to expand the scope of the probe, after a meeting with Ooko, which was also attended by Hon. Omondi and Muhoroni MP James K'Oyoo where the Members noted emergence of fresh evidence that necessity further action.

Among the resolutions made by the Committee was to undertake a physical site visit to the contentious land, to speak to all concerned stakeholders including residents and private investors on the contentious property, and to invite more stakeholders before the committee.

Among the stakeholders due to appear before the Committee is the Sugar Board CEO and the Judiciary Chief Registrar; with regard to court decisions relating to the contentious property.

During his appearance before the Committee, Ooko told the MPs that he feared that his life is in danger and sought the National Assembly's intervention to guarantee his safety as the Committee continued its deliberations on the Petition.

Nyamoko said the Committee would take up the said request with the relevant offices.

Giving a background to the petition dating back to the 1990s, K'oyoo told the Committee that Miwani Sugar Mills (MSM) Ltd was incorporated in 1992 and put under receivership by the Bank of Baroda, Chase Manhattan Bank and Cultor Limited (previously Finish Sugar Company ltd) in 1988.

He said that the Government later incorporated Miwani Sugar Company (1989) Ltd as a 100% Government-owned company called Miwani Sugar Company (1989) ltd, with two sole-shareholders.

The two sole-shareholders were the PS for Treasury Incorporated and PS Agriculture.

The said Miwani Sugar Company (1989), was incorporated to acquire the whole or part of the undertaking and assets of MSM Ltd, which had by then been placed under receivership Finish Sugar Corporation.

Eng. Ooko, told the MPs that to date there is no evidence that the Government vested the assets acquired from MSM to the new Company.

During the deliberations, Hon. K'oyoo of Muhoroni whose constituency hosts the contentious land, told the Committee that the prevailing dispute had escalated tensions between residents, private investors on the land and some government agencies eying a section of the land public investment.

Hon. Nyamoko, noted that the Committee would expedite consideration of the Petition, and engagement with all relevant stakeholders and witnesses to bring the matter to speedy logical conclusion.

"This is clearly a very emotive and complex matter and we will invite all these persons that are mentioned here to bring this matter to a logical conclusion," noted the Chairperson.

The Judiciary Registar and the CEO of the Kenya Sugar Board who were scheduled to appear today wrote to the Committee requesting for rescheduling of the dates.