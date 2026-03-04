Tanzania Affirms Ties With Global Firms On Environment, Climate Change

Zanzbar — The Tanzanian government has strengthened international cooperation and made significant contributions to regional and global matters concerning the environment and climate change, the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Engineer Hamad Masauni, said today, March 3, 2026.

Addressing media outlets in Zanzibar today, the minister attributed the achievements to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, noting that through her influence on the international stage, Tanzania has had opportunities to lead various regional issues, including hosting the African Heads of State Energy Conference - Mission 300, which took place from January 27 to 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam.

Additionally, he noted that Tanzania also succeeded in becoming a permanent member of the African Union Committee of Heads of State and Government on Climate Change.

"The development and growth of any nation, along with the welfare of its people, are closely linked to the condition and quality of the environment. A healthy environment ensures stable economic growth and social well-being," he stated.

As the World today commemorates the African Environment Day celebrations, observed annually on March 3, the theme of this year's Environment Day is 'Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,"

According to the minister, the theme highlights the importance of ensuring sustainable water access and safe sanitation systems for sustainable development, reminding everyone of the need for inclusive planning where both individuals and institutions participate effectively for the benefit of the nation.