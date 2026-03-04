Botswana: Boko Engages Diplomats

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has appealed to members of the Diplomatic Corps to support Botswana as it undertakes bold economic and institutional reforms.

He said government was investing in digital transformation, research and technology, with the ambition of making the country a hub for knowledge and creativity.

Acknowledging that many partner countries were more advanced in these sectors, he asked for their guidance, technical support and partnership at every stage of Botswana's advancement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Boko was speaking at an engagement with members of the Diplomatic Corps in Gaborone on Tuesday.

Held under the theme: Botswana at 60: Building Resilience, Driving Prosperity, the engagement forms part of Botswana's 60th anniversary reflections and will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, building resilience and driving shared prosperity

He further invited diplomatic partners to participate in key priority sectors, including smart agriculture, mining, and energy.

In the energy space, he revealed plans to unbundle power generation from transmission and distribution to create clearer investment pathways and remove bureaucratic obstacles, enabling investors from partner countries to deploy capital more efficiently.

The President also called for deeper trade relations, including greater engagement under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework, and stressed the importance of stronger private sector participation in driving competitiveness.

In health and education, he acknowledged ongoing challenges, including supply chain disruptions that prompted the declaration of a State of Emergency to fast-track procurement of critical, life-saving medicines.

While he conceded that these challenges persisted, he expressed confidence that, with international cooperation, Botswana would overcome.

Reaffirming Botswana's commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order, President Boko stressed that dialogue and honest engagement remained the best tools for resolving global tensions.

He called on ambassadors to uphold these principles alongside Botswana.

He conc underscored that Botswana was undergoing democratic renewal and institutional reform, and implored the diplomatic community to walk alongside the country in building resilience and driving prosperity.

BOPA