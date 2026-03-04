Tanzania: Govt Pushes Banks to Fund Livestock Producers

Bukoba — MINISTER for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa has urged financial institutions to direct loans to livestock production groups across the country to boost productivity and increase government revenue.

He also called on the Ministry of State, in the Prime Minister's Officer (Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) to collaborate with the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to construct roads in areas with active livestock production groups to improve their access to markets.

Dr Kakurwa made the remarks on Monday during his one-day tour of Kagera Region, where he inspected and launched milk collection centres at Maruku (Bukoba District Council), Nshamba (Muleba) and Kihanga (Karagwe).

He noted that the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 targets a one trillion US dollars economy, with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries expected to contribute 100 billion US dollars to that goal.

"Concerted efforts from all stakeholders are needed to reach this target. The ministry has formulated several strategies, including providing subsidies for inputs and fertilisers, as well as facilitating loans to livestock cooperative groups," Dr Kakurwa said.

He commended the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) and Heifer International, describing them as key partners in advancing the livestock development agenda.

The minister urged livestock keepers nationwide to form Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos) and adopt modern husbandry practices, including keeping improved dairy breeds.

"Although Tanzania has a large livestock population, about 46 million cattle, milk production remains low. We must ensure the country benefits from its vast numbers of cattle, goats and fisheries resources," he said.

He directed livestock extension officers to regularly visit cooperative groups to provide technical guidance and support. Later, Dr Kakurwa distributed about 110 improved heifers to livestock farmers in Karagwe District. They were donated by Kahama Fresh Company.

The company's Director, Mr Josam Ntangeki said that 361 households have already benefited from 600 heifers under the "Kopa Ng'ombe, Lipa Ng'ombe" programme.

He added that the company has also supported milk collection centres, enabling them to process milk at its facilities.