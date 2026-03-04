Tanzania: Zanzibar Agroecology Movement Gains National Momentum

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has long been celebrated for its spices, particularly cloves, which command strong domestic and international markets. Today, the islands are earning renewed recognition not only for what they produce, but for how they produce it.

Increasingly, farmers are turning to agroecological methods approaches that promote environmental stewardship, economic resilience and improved public health.

At the forefront of this transformation is the Practical Permaculture Institute Zanzibar (PPIZ), an institution that has spent nearly a decade championing sustainable farming practices across Unguja and Pemba.

Established in 2015 by Dr Mwatima Juma, who also chairs the Tanzania Organic Agriculture Movement, the institute was founded to advance agroecology, with a particular focus on vegetable production.

Since its inception, PPIZ has reached thousands of farmers, especially women, equipping them with knowledge and skills to transition from conventional farming to sustainable systems.

Over time, the institute has emerged as a catalyst for change within Zanzibar's agricultural sector, demonstrating that agroecology is not merely an environmental ideal but a practical and economically viable model.

In its ten years of operation, PPIZ has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at strengthening local capacity and promoting ecological farming.

A significant milestone in this journey is its participation in the AgroKilimo Project, a multi-centre initiative coordinated by Island of Peace with financial support from the Government of France.

Being selected as one of six agroecology centres under this programme marks an important endorsement of PPIZ's leadership in the field.

The AgroKilimo Project offers a timely opportunity to consolidate and expand agroecological efforts. It provides structured avenues for research, institutional development and collaboration, ensuring that progress is not fragmented but aligned with broader national objectives.

For PPIZ, the project reinforces a long-standing commitment to transforming farming practices in Zanzibar. Agroecology in the region remains an evolving sector. As such, collaboration with stakeholders is essential to widen outreach and deepen impact.

To date, PPIZ has trained more than 5,000 farmers and reached over 15,000 across Unguja and Pemba through field visits and classroom instruction.

Its influence is particularly visible in vegetable farming, where inclusive participation has delivered measurable improvements in productivity and sustainability.

While the institute operates across the islands, it has concentrated significant effort in Kizimbani, West A District in the Urban West Region, where agroecological practices have gained notable traction.

Farmers who once relied heavily on synthetic inputs are increasingly adopting methods that nurture soil health, conserve biodiversity and reduce environmental harm.

Beyond training, PPIZ has played a convening role in shaping Zanzibar's agroecology agenda. It contributed to the establishment of the Zanzibar Organic Initiative (ZOI), a stakeholder umbrella platform dedicated to dialogue and advocacy.

The islands have also launched an Agroecology Strategy designed to institutionalise farming systems that deliver economic, social, environmental and health benefits.

Advocates argue that if agroecology is to reach a broader base of farmers, supportive public policies are necessary.

While conventional agriculture often benefits from subsidies for industrial inputs, agroecological systems rely primarily on locally available, farm-based resources.

Targeted government support, they contend, could accelerate adoption and amplify national gains.

Supporters also stress the importance of encouraging innovation, particularly among young people.

Agroecology offers opportunities for entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods, aligning environmental responsibility with income generation. Strengthening youth engagement is viewed as essential for ensuring the sector's long-term vitality.

The environmental case for agroecology is compelling. Conventional systems dependent on industrial inputs have been linked to soil degradation and the destruction of beneficial organisms essential for fertility.

Agroecology, by contrast, prioritises soil regeneration, biodiversity and ecological balance.

It promotes production methods that safeguard natural resources while enhancing food quality. Public health considerations further strengthen the argument.

Reports associate the rise of non-communicable diseases with food production systems that prioritise quantity over ecological integrity. By reducing reliance on chemical inputs, agroecology seeks to address such concerns at their source.

Advocates caution that continued investment in industrial agriculture may ultimately increase healthcare costs, with broader economic implications.

Within communities, the social impact of agroecology is increasingly visible. PPIZ's programmes have empowered women farmers, strengthening their confidence, independence and decision-making capacity.

Gender equity, once a significant challenge in agricultural participation, is now more evident in practice. Women are contributing substantially to household incomes through sustainable farming and benefiting from entrepreneurship training integrated into PPIZ's programmes.

Initiatives such as the Green Opportunities Project have expanded opportunities for young men and women, enabling both employment and self-employment.

The institute has also supported vulnerable girls affected by gender-based violence, including early marriage, helping them rebuild livelihoods through farming. Community engagement in savings and credit groups has further reinforced financial stability and collective resilience.

The AgroKilimo Project extends beyond Zanzibar. It brings together six agroecology centres across Tanzania: Sustainable Agriculture Tanzania in Morogoro, PPIZ in Zanzibar, St Joseph Sustainable Organic Farm in Kilimanjaro, Research Community and Organisational Development Associates in Arusha, Bihawana Farmers Training Centre, and Mogabiri Farm Extension Centre in Tarime.

Funded with €515,000 equivalent to 1.56bn/- over two years, the initiative aims to build a resilient national network of agroecology innovation. Its objectives include strengthening institutional capacity, disseminating knowledge and creating durable linkages among centres.

The project collaborates closely with the Agroecology Hub Tanzania at Sokoine University of Agriculture, which serves as the primary research partner.

Prior to implementation, comprehensive consultations assessed each centre's governance, research and training methods, infrastructure, staffing, financial systems and long-term sustainability strategies, as well as alignment with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The first pillar of AgroKilimo involves conducting and validating participatory assessments of agroecology centres nationwide. The second focuses on establishing practical pathways for networking these institutions and developing shared guidelines for research, development and training.

This includes applied and comparative crop research across diverse environments, participatory farmer engagement in research activities, collaborative extension approaches and sustainable professional training systems. Together, these efforts signal a structured and strategic commitment to agroecology in Tanzania.

In Zanzibar, the transformation underway demonstrates that sustainable agriculture can drive economic opportunity, social inclusion and environmental protection simultaneously.

As the islands continue to refine and expand these practices, they are positioning themselves not only as spice producers, but as leaders in an agricultural model designed for long-term resilience and shared prosperity