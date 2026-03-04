Zimbabwe: Zifa Orders Northern Region Soccer League to Adopt Chingwere FC in 2026 Season

The Zimbabwe Football Association has ordered the Northern Region Soccer League to adopt Mashonaland West Division 2 2025 champions Chingwere FC in the 2026 league season.

This comes after Chingwere FC won its case against Northern Region Soccer League before the ZIFA appeals committee, who have since made the ruling.Chingwere's promotion was confirmed in December 2025, and the club was asked on December 30 by the new Northern Region Soccer League executive, led by Sweeney Mushonga to pay their affiliation fee of US$6,000 December 31.The club could not meet the 24-hour deadline and confirmed with other clubs, who hinted that December 31, 2025, was not the affiliation payment deadline day.Chingwere FC went on to pay US$3,000.00 on January 15 2026, as a deposit on their affiliation fee, and the amount was received.The club was further asked to pay US$250 for a ground inspection that was conducted on January 23. A team from the NRSL inspected Chingwere's proposed home ground, Pfupajena stadium and made some recommendations.On February 4, Chingwere FC went to the NRSL to settle the remaining balance of US$6,000 but were informed that the league had deliberated to remove them and were handed back their US$3000 deposit.Following that, the club paid US$5,000 to ZIFA national for the matter to go before the appeals committee, which they have won."The NRSL is hereby directed to immediately comply with the full terms of the Appeals Committee ruling and take all administrative steps necessary to implement the decision without delay.

"Kindly confirm, in writing, to the ZIFA Secretariat, within 48 hours, the measures taken to give effect to the ruling. Be advised that failure to comply with decisions of ZIFA judicial bodies constitutes a breach of the ZIFA Statutes and may trigger disciplinary measures."Should the NRSL or any affected party consider itself aggrieved by the decision of the Appeals Committee, the appropriate and exclusive forum for further recourse is the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Lausanne, Switzerland, in accordance with both the ZIFA Statutes, which recognise CAS as the final external arbitration body; and FIFA Statutes, which prohibit recourse to ordinary courts and require football-related disputes to be submitted to CAS as the ultimate arbitral authority."Until and unless set aside by CAS, the decision of the ZIFA Appeals Committee remains binding and enforceable. ZIFA expects full cooperation from the NRSL in this matter."