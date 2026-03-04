Zimbabwe: Patoranking's 'African Soldier' Honours Winky D, Jah Prayzah Alongside Mandela, Nkrumah

Winky D and Jah Prayzah have been honoured alongside some of Africa's most celebrated icons in the teaser visuals for Nigerian superstar Patoranking's forthcoming track, "African Soldier", set for release next Wednesday.

In a preview shared by Patoranking, the duo appears side-by-side with some of the continent's most revered historical figures.

The song's lyrics, "I'm an African soldier... solid as a rock," frame the "soldier" as a symbol of discipline, resilience, self-worth and protection, themes that resonate strongly with the featured African personalities.

Among the African legends highlighted in the video are Nelson Mandela, Thomas Sankara, Kwame Nkrumah, Fela Kuti and Bob Marley.

The visuals also feature global football stars Sadio Mané, Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba.

Patoranking is no stranger to Zimbabwean audiences, having previously delivered high-energy performances in Harare.

In 2018, he featured on Jah Prayzah's track "Follow Me".