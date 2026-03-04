Sudan: Supreme Economic Committee Discusses Key National Issues

Khartoum, March 3, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris chaired a meeting of the Supreme Economic Committee today, attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Limia Abdel-Ghafar, economic sector ministers, and several senior officials from relevant bodies.

Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eisir, told reporters that the meeting addressed a range of important topics. It opened with a report by the Governor of the Gezira Scheme on the project's reconstruction efforts in coordination with concerned authorities, following the deliberate destruction and vandalism inflicted by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias. The committee praised the achievements made in this regard.

The meeting emphasized the removal of all challenges and impediments facing the Gezira Scheme, describing it as "the backbone of the national economy and a cornerstone for achieving economic development."

The committee also approved salary increases for state employees and confirmed the immediate implementation of the raises included in the 2026 national budget for the regular forces. In addition, discussions covered matters related to civil service personnel and retirement age.

Al-Eisir added that the committee reviewed the situation regarding petroleum imports amid regional developments and assessed the Ministry of Energy's efforts to provide electricity generators and stabilize power supply in the capital, Khartoum.

Furthermore, the committee instructed the formation of a special committee, headed by the Minister of Industry and Trade, to review customs and taxes on construction materials. The committee is expected to submit its report to the Supreme Economic Committee within a week.