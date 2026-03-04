Africa: Johannesburg's Dry Taps Threaten to Unravel Africa's Most Ambitious Water Plans

The effects of Africa's richest city running dry would be disastrous for its residents, the country's economy and the continent.

African leaders recently adopted a visionary plan to transform water from a source of vulnerability into a foundation for prosperity. Part of the plan's success depends on major regions and cities leading the way. But Johannesburg - Africa's richest city in South Africa's most populous province - is not coming to the party.

African Water Vision 2063 was adopted at the 39th African Union (AU) summit in February. It was produced by the African Ministers' Council on Water and the AU Commission, and aligns with Africa's Agenda 2063 goals.

Johannesburg is mired in water shortages and service delivery protests. These problems plagued former townships and historically black residential areas for decades, but the current creep into wealthier suburbs and commercial centres is unprecedented.

Local conflicts associated with a lack of water supply are imminent and could lead to violent protests and competition between sectors. Many households have no water for basic needs, and businesses often go waterless for days.

The health risks associated with low water supply, poor water quality and inadequate wastewater treatment are rising. The increasingly desperate situation, which also undermines the economy and social cohesion, was emphasised in President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2026 State of the...