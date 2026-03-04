Tanzania: PM Receives 305 Complaints At Mbulu Public Rally

4 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Manyara — PRIME Minister Mwigulu Nchemba received 305 complaints and proposals from residents of Mbulu District, Manyara Region during a public rally that marked the conclusion of his three-day working tour in the region.

Addressing wananchi and local leaders on Monday evening at the Mbulu Town football ground, the Prime Minister said the culture of piling up unresolved public grievances must end immediately.

"Every public official must take responsibility for addressing citizens' concerns. I am putting in place a system where, at the end of every month, officials will be required to report which complaints have been resolved and which remain pending, from village and street levels to wards, divisions, districts and regions. We will closely monitor implementation," he said.

Dr Nchemba stressed that handling citizens' concerns should not be limited to official tours.

He directed that government offices must provide visitor books to enable wananchi to formally record their grievances, making follow-up and accountability easier.

"Public offices were not established for the sake of sharing authority, but to solve citizens' problems. Ignoring or normalising people's hardships is not acceptable. We want public servants to engage directly in resolving issues that can and should be addressed," he emphasised.

Earlier, while en route to Mbulu Town, the Prime Minister inspected construction of the 25-kilometre Mbulu-Garbabi road, part of the 389-kilometre Karatu- Mbulu-Haydom-Sibiti River-Lalago-Maswa trunk road being upgraded to tarmac standard.

The project has reached 41.7 per cent completion, with 36.3 billion shillings allocated for its implementation. So far, 12.5 billion shillings have been disbursed.

The road project is being implemented by Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and aims to improve connectivity, facilitate transportation of people and goods, and stimulate economic growth in the region.

On her part, Manyara Regional Commissioner Ms Queen Sendiga said the region made history by ranking second nationally in last year's Form Four examination results.

"This is historic, it has never happened before," she said.

She attributed the achievement to continued investment in education under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, including construction of primary and secondary schools, classrooms and dormitories to reduce travel distances for students, particularly those from pastoralist communities.

