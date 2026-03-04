Tunisia: MFA Gives Tunisians in Gulf and Middle East Essential Contacts for Urgent Communication

Tunis — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad has renewed its call to all members of the Tunisian community residing in the Gulf and Middle East countries to exercise the highest degree of caution, vigilance, and to comply with the instructions of the authorities in their countries of residence, in line with the policies of the competent authorities in these countries.
The Ministry also urged, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening members of the Tunisian community to communicate, when necessary, with the various Tunisian diplomatic and consular missions via the provided email addresses and phone (WhatsApp) numbers. The Ministry has provided a list of these contacts for their use.
Contact numbers for diplomatic and consular missions in Gulf and Middle Eastern countries:
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
Tunisian Embassy in Riyadh
Phone: 00966533253078 / 00966114887900
Email: at.riyadh@diplomatie.gov.tn
Tunisian Consulate General in Jeddah
Phone: 00966565057206 / 00966573464016
Email: cgt.jeddah@diplomatie.gov.tn
United Arab Emirates
Tunisian Embassy in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: 0097155646880 / 00971551825836 / 00971551851264
Al Ain & Al Dhafra: 00971558161225 / 00971555291650
Email: EmbassyTunisian@gmail.com
Tunisian Consulate General in Dubai
WhatsApp: 0097142617070
Email: Tunisiaconsulate@gmail.com
State of Qatar
Tunisian Embassy in Doha
Landline (working days): 009744162225 / 0097444512630
WhatsApp: 0097433200525
Email: at.doha@diplomatie.gov.tn
Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Tunisian Embassy in Amman
WhatsApp: 00962797391012
Email: at.amman@diplomatie.gov.tn
Kingdom of Bahrain
Tunisian Embassy in Manama
WhatsApp & phone: 0097317715702
Emergency number: 0097335558130
Email: at.manama@diplomatie.gov.tn
Sultanate of Oman
Tunisian Embassy in Muscat
WhatsApp: 0096893802700
Email: Embassy.tunisia.mct@gmail.com
Islamic Republic of Iran
Tunisian Embassy in Tehran
Landline: 00982188078244 / 00982188078243
WhatsApp: 00989121308832 / 00989925784249
Email: at.teheran@diplomatie.gov.tn
Lebanon
Tunisian Embassy in Beirut
Landline: 009615457431 / 009615457430
WhatsApp: 0096181369290
Email: ambassadetunisieliban@gmail.com
Syria
Tunisian Embassy in Damascus
Phone: 00963116132701
Email: at.damas@diplomatie.gov.tn
Republic of Iraq
Tunisian Embassy in Baghdad
Phone: 009647730402939
Email: At.baghdad@diplomatie.gov.tn
State of Kuwait
Tunisian Embassy in Kuwait
Landlines: 0096522527608 / 0096522527401 / 0096522526261 / 0096522542144
WhatsApp: 0096569334210
Email: at.koweit@diplomatie.gov.tn