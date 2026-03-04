Tunisia: MFA Gives Tunisians in Gulf and Middle East Essential Contacts for Urgent Communication

Tunis — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad has renewed its call to all members of the Tunisian community residing in the Gulf and Middle East countries to exercise the highest degree of caution, vigilance, and to comply with the instructions of the authorities in their countries of residence, in line with the policies of the competent authorities in these countries.

The Ministry also urged, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening members of the Tunisian community to communicate, when necessary, with the various Tunisian diplomatic and consular missions via the provided email addresses and phone (WhatsApp) numbers. The Ministry has provided a list of these contacts for their use.

Contact numbers for diplomatic and consular missions in Gulf and Middle Eastern countries:

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tunisian Embassy in Riyadh

Phone: 00966533253078 / 00966114887900

Email: at.riyadh@diplomatie.gov.tn

Tunisian Consulate General in Jeddah

Phone: 00966565057206 / 00966573464016

Email: cgt.jeddah@diplomatie.gov.tn

United Arab Emirates

Tunisian Embassy in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: 0097155646880 / 00971551825836 / 00971551851264

Al Ain & Al Dhafra: 00971558161225 / 00971555291650

Email: EmbassyTunisian@gmail.com

Tunisian Consulate General in Dubai

WhatsApp: 0097142617070

Email: Tunisiaconsulate@gmail.com

State of Qatar

Tunisian Embassy in Doha

Landline (working days): 009744162225 / 0097444512630

WhatsApp: 0097433200525

Email: at.doha@diplomatie.gov.tn

Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Tunisian Embassy in Amman

WhatsApp: 00962797391012

Email: at.amman@diplomatie.gov.tn

Kingdom of Bahrain

Tunisian Embassy in Manama

WhatsApp & phone: 0097317715702

Emergency number: 0097335558130

Email: at.manama@diplomatie.gov.tn

Sultanate of Oman

Tunisian Embassy in Muscat

WhatsApp: 0096893802700

Email: Embassy.tunisia.mct@gmail.com

Islamic Republic of Iran

Tunisian Embassy in Tehran

Landline: 00982188078244 / 00982188078243

WhatsApp: 00989121308832 / 00989925784249

Email: at.teheran@diplomatie.gov.tn

Lebanon

Tunisian Embassy in Beirut

Landline: 009615457431 / 009615457430

WhatsApp: 0096181369290

Email: ambassadetunisieliban@gmail.com

Syria

Tunisian Embassy in Damascus

Phone: 00963116132701

Email: at.damas@diplomatie.gov.tn

Republic of Iraq

Tunisian Embassy in Baghdad

Phone: 009647730402939

Email: At.baghdad@diplomatie.gov.tn

State of Kuwait

Tunisian Embassy in Kuwait

Landlines: 0096522527608 / 0096522527401 / 0096522526261 / 0096522542144

WhatsApp: 0096569334210

Email: at.koweit@diplomatie.gov.tn