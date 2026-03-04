Namibia: Deputy Minister Ballotti Apologises for 'Unparliamentary' Behaviour

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti has apologised to the public for his unparliamentary conduct in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Ballotti's apology comes after he clashed with Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda during the session.

Both members were requested by deputy speaker Phillipus Katamelo to withdraw their utterances, which they did.

"I wish to extend my sincere apologies to the public, to my fellow comrades, members of parliament, and, most importantly, to my fellow young people. We constantly call upon you to rise above with discipline and respect equally embody those same values," Ballotti says on social media.

He says he fell short of the standards he holds himself to and what the public expects of him.

He acknowledges that although he did not like the manner in which he was addressed, it does not justify his response as leadership requires composure, which he failed to show.