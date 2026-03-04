Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Hope Government's Support for Gezira Scheme

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reaffirmed the Hope Government's commitment to supporting and developing the Gezira Scheme, describing it as the backbone of agriculture in Sudan and one of the principal pillars of the national economy.

The statement came during his meeting on Tuesday in Khartoum with the Gezira Scheme Governor Engineer Ibrahim Mustafa, who said in a press briefing that he had apprised the Prime Minister of the overall performance of the project, particularly regarding the past summer season and the winter season, in addition to the requirements for the upcoming agricultural season.

The Governor noted that the meeting addressed the issue of wheat prices, underscoring the importance of holding sessions with financing institutions to determine a remunerative price that safeguards farmers' interests and encourages expansion in production.

He added that discussions also covered arrangements and preparations for the forthcoming agricultural season, as well as the essential inputs needed to support the project's progress and enhance its productivity.

Engineer Ibrahim Mustafa further revealed that the Prime Minister pledged to visit the Gezira Scheme in the near future.