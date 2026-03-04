Angola Head of State Grants Audience to United States Diplomat

4 March 2026
United States Embassy (Luanda)
press release

The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, received in Luanda the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America in Angola, Shannon Nagy Cazeau.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Angola and the United States, reinforcing the strategic partnership shared by the two nations.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the audience, the U.S. diplomat confirmed that discussions centered on enhancing cooperation and deepening ties across key areas of mutual interest.

"Angola is a very important and strategic partner for the United States," said Shannon Nagy Cazeau.

She further emphasized that both countries are "building a very strong, safer, and more prosperous future," highlighting that the United States' fundamental pillars remain "prosperity, peace, and security."

