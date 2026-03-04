Uganda: Court Breaks Deadlock At Medical Concierge

The High Court in Kampala has allowed Medical Concierge Group Limited to hold a crucial shareholders' meeting without the participation of one of its two shareholders, in a decision aimed at breaking a deadlock that had nearly brought the company's operations to a standstill.

In a ruling delivered on March 3, 2026, Justice Bonny Isaac Teko said the court had power under the Companies Act to intervene where it is impossible or impractical for a company to hold meetings in the normal way.

The case was filed under Company Cause No. 0020 of 2025 by Antony Wood in relation to Medical Concierge Group Limited. The company has only two shareholders: Rocket Health Africa Corporation, which owns 199,999 shares, and Dr. Davis Musiimenta Musinguzi, who owns one share.

Rocket Health Africa Corporation is the majority shareholder, while Dr. Musiimenta is the minority shareholder and a former Managing Director of the company. His employment was terminated in 2024, after which he filed a claim in the Labour Court.

According to court documents, the company requires at least two shareholders to form a quorum for a valid meeting. However, Dr. Musiimenta has allegedly declined to attend meetings, making it impossible for the company to pass resolutions on urgent matters.

These matters include approval of a transfer of shares and assets to My Dawa Holding Limited, changes in directorship, and decisions linked to the winding up of Rocket Health Africa Corporation. Without a meeting, the company cannot legally pass resolutions to implement these actions.

Justice Teko explained in simple terms that meetings are the backbone of a company's operations.

"Meetings are the tools for corporate management," he said in the ruling. "Without meetings, the company will grind to a halt."

Dr. Musiimenta opposed the application, arguing that the issues raised were connected to a Share Swap Agreement between Rocket Health Africa Corporation and My Dawa Holding Limited. That agreement contains a clause requiring disputes to be resolved through arbitration in London under the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) Rules.

He also argued that he was entitled to USD 100,000 under the agreement following a merger and acquisition deal, and that this amount has not been paid. He claimed that the attempt to hold a meeting without him was designed to sidestep arbitration and avoid settling that payment.

Through his lawyers, he further argued that there is another pending civil suit that affects the company's affairs and that the High Court should not proceed with this matter.

He also complained that he had previously been given only two days' notice for a meeting, instead of the required 21 days under the company's Articles of Association and the Companies Act.

But the applicant's lawyers countered that Medical Concierge Group Limited was not a signatory to the Share Swap Agreement. They argued that the company is a separate legal entity and cannot automatically be bound by agreements signed by its parent company.

Justice Teko agreed with that reasoning.

He ruled that the issue before him was not about enforcing the Share Swap Agreement, but about whether the company could hold a meeting under the Companies Act.

"The issue of convening and holding a members' meeting cannot be subjected to the terms of a share sale or swap agreement," the judge said.

He explained that Section 138 of the Companies Act gives the court power to order a meeting where it is impractical to hold one in the manner prescribed by the company's articles.

Under that law, the court can even direct that one member present in person or by proxy be treated as constituting a valid meeting.

Justice Teko found that the continued absence of Dr. Musiimenta had effectively paralysed the company's operations.

He described the situation as one of "deliberate minority shareholder obstruction" that threatened the continuity and governance of the company.

"A member holding a company hostage by deliberately denying it a quorum is denying the company the source of its existence," he said.

The judge also noted that even Dr. Musiimenta's claim for USD 100,000 could not be processed or approved without a properly constituted meeting.

On the arbitration argument, the court ruled that arbitration is based on consent and only binds parties who signed the agreement. Since Medical Concierge Group Limited was not a party to the Share Swap Agreement, it could not be forced into arbitration on matters outside that agreement.

The court therefore dismissed the objections and confirmed that it had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In his final orders, Justice Teko granted the application and allowed Medical Concierge Group Limited to convene and hold a members' meeting with Rocket Health Africa Corporation constituting the quorum.

He further ordered that the company may dispense with the 21-day notice period required under its Articles of Association. Any resolutions passed at the meeting must be registered with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

However, the judge made it clear that Dr. Musiimenta is free to attend the meeting if he wishes.

The applicant was ordered to bear its own legal costs.

The ruling clears the way for the company to make key decisions that had been stalled due to the shareholder deadlock. It also sends a broader message that courts will step in where internal disputes threaten to cripple a company's ability to function.

For now, the decision allows Medical Concierge Group Limited to move forward with its corporate decisions while other disputes, including those related to payment claims and arbitration, may continue in separate proceedings.