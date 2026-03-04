Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya Seek to Eliminate Non-Tariff Barriers

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA, and Kenya have discussed strategic areas of cooperation in talks aimed at eliminating the Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), which continue to constrain cross-border trade flows.

This was disclosed today, March 4, 2026, after the Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, officially received copies of the Letters of Credence from the Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania, Catherine Karemu.

The presentation of the credentials forms part of established diplomatic protocol, formally authorizing the High Commissioner to commence her official duties in the host country.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed strategic areas of cooperation between Tanzania and Kenya, with particular emphasis on eliminating Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) that continue to constrain cross-border trade flows. They underscored the importance of facilitating trade for business communities and investors in both countries to strengthen economic integration and enhance regional competitiveness.

Minister Kombo congratulated Ambassador Karemu on her appointment and affirmed that the Ministry would maintain close collaboration with the Kenyan Embassy in advancing shared priorities. He stressed that the strengthening of diplomatic relations should translate into tangible economic outcomes and improved welfare for citizens of both nations.

The discussions also highlighted the need to promote value addition to tradable commodities within the member states of the East African Community (EAC).

The objective is to bolster domestic industrial capacity, expand employment opportunities, and enhance the global competitiveness of regional products.

In addition, the two leaders reviewed preparations for the upcoming EAC Heads of State Summit scheduled for March 7 in Arusha, where economic and political cooperation within the bloc is expected to feature prominently on the agenda.