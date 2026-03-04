Tanzania Rebuts International Claims On Poll Violence

Geneva — TANZANIA has denounced what it described as biased statements from several international partners and human rights organisations regarding violence linked to the October General Election, arguing that their interventions contain serious omissions of key facts.

The rebuttal was directed at statements issued by Belgium, Norway, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Sweden, Switzerland, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

"We firmly reject the selective and unsubstantiated nature of those interventions which misleadingly describe certain events while omitting reference to individuals and groups who openly called for disruption of the electoral process," the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdallah Possi, said while responding to the statements during a session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva.

Shedding light on how the incidents unfolded, Amb Possi reminded international partners that Tanzania experienced unprecedented acts of violence in some parts of the country, targeting police stations, local government offices, public transport, private homes, businesses and citizens who exercised their right to vote.

"These were not isolated incidents but organised efforts to undermine the constitutional order," Amb Possi said.

"The absence of clear condemnation of the violence is not only alarming but inconsistent with the spirit of constructive dialogue."

He stressed that democracy requires both the protection of rights and respect for the rule of law, noting that acts intended to obstruct lawful elections cannot be equated with legitimate political participation.

Looking ahead, Amb Possi said Tanzania, as a sovereign state, bears the primary responsibility to preserve public order, safeguard its constitutional framework and protect its citizens.

He emphasised that upholding the integrity of the electoral process is not optional but a constitutional duty.

"Measures taken to prevent violence and maintain stability must therefore be understood within the legitimate exercise of state responsibility," he said.

To reinforce transparency and accountability, he informed international partners that President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has established an Independent Commission of Inquiry composed of competent persons of international repute to investigate incidents arising in the context of the election.

"Contrary to unfounded assumptions, the Commission operates independently with a clear mandate to establish facts and recommend appropriate measures," he said.

He indicated that following a brief extension, the Commission is scheduled to present its findings on April 3, 2026, with the report expected to inform subsequent reconciliation initiatives as well as forthcoming constitutional and institutional reforms.

"We remain confident that Tanzania will emerge from these processes stronger and more united, reaffirming that violence has no place in our political culture," Amb Possi said.