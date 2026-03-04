Namibia: Brave Gladiators Welcomed Home As Heroes

The Namibian nation was still basking in the glow of the Brave Gladiators' triumph after a heroes' welcome and official reception at State House on Monday night.

Namibia made history by beating South Africa 2-1 to win the Cosafa Women's Championship for the first time on Sunday.

A whirlwind tour on arrival in Windhoek ended as the champions were feted by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and other Cabinet ministers at State House.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the team had united the nation by making history.

"Today, we gather not merely to receive a football team, but to celebrate a defining national moment. You return to Namibia as champions. You return having written a new and proud chapter in our sporting history. You return having reminded this nation of its strength, its resilience and its limitless potential," she said.

"Last night, I went to bed with the biggest smile on my face. I felt like a proud parent watching her children make history. In fact, I woke up earlier than usual this morning because I could not wait to welcome you home. I was almost like a child waiting for a special celebration. Such was my excitement and pride in what you have achieved for our country," she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said their triumph was a powerful statement about the rise of Namibian sport and the determination of its people, which signalled a turning point in Namibia's football history.

"For many years, Namibia entered competitions with hope. We participated with pride. We showed promise. But today, we stand in a new era. We are no longer merely participants. We are competitors. We are contenders. We are a force to be reckoned with," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on all Namibians to emulate the Brave Gladiators' example in their daily lives.

"Whether in sport, in business, in public service or in our communities, professionalism, discipline and integrity are values that define strong nations. I, therefore, encourage you to maintain that same level of professionalism both on and off the field. True champions are measured not only by trophies, but by character," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the victory confirmed that investment in sport yields results, and reiterated that sport forms an integral part of the government's sixth National Development Plan.

She said an important component of sport development across the country is the development of modern and accessible stadiums and sporting facilities.

"The building of new stadiums is not merely about hosting matches. It is about expanding access. It is about ensuring that every young person in this country, regardless of where they live, has the opportunity to train, to compete and to develop their talent in safe and professional environments," she said.

"It is about allowing communities to host competitions. It is about stimulating local economies. It is about creating jobs. It is about building platforms where excellence can be nurtured," she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said if the country is serious about sustaining victories, it must match talent with infrastructure.

"We must create conditions where sport can grow systematically and where our athletes can prepare at standards that meet continental and global expectations. When we build stadiums, we build opportunity. When we invest in sport, we invest in our youth. When we expand access to facilities, we strengthen national unity and social cohesion," she said.

Brave Gladiators captain Lovisa Mulunga thanked Nandi-Ndaitwah for her phone call shortly after their victory, saying it meant a lot.

"It was really an amazing feeling receiving that phone call, getting that congratulatory message, especially knowing that in women's football we struggle a lot. Bringing this one home means so much for Namibia. Looking back to 2009 when I started my footballing career, I could see that one day we were going to get somewhere - not today, but one day - and today is that one day," she said.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has been supporting us, honestly, from my heart, thank you so much. I really appreciate it. From the Brave Gladiators to all of you, this is for the nation. We did this for everyone," she added.