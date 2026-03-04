Sudan Officially Declares Itself Free of Cholera Outbreak

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced that Sudan is officially free of the cholera outbreak, affirming in a press release on Tuesday that no cases have been recorded in any state since January 14, in accordance with scientific indicators and the International Health Regulations.

Sudan had declared the outbreak in August 2024 amid extremely complex circumstances marked by war, displacement, and limited funding. However, intensive health interventions succeeded in containing the disease, an achievement regarded as a significant medical milestone given the prevailing challenges.

The national response campaign included the distribution of more than 20 million vaccine doses and the implementation of over 100 medical campaigns. In addition, 130 meetings of the Central Health Emergency Operations Room were convened to monitor and coordinate the response.

The Ministry commended the efforts of the "White Army" -- Sudan's medical personnel -- along with partners whose contributions were instrumental in achieving this milestone. It cautioned, however, that health risks persist, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and preparedness to safeguard public safety.