Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Closely Monitoring Middle East Developments and Their Impact On Sudanese Nationals

4 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Tuesday that it is closely monitoring the latest developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on Sudanese nationals residing in several countries affected by these developments.

The Ministry affirmed that the Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan in Tehran, along with the Embassy in Beirut and Ankara, and the Consulate General in Istanbul, are closely following the conditions of Sudanese nationals and are working to provide the necessary support and assistance, in full coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA).

It further stated that arrangements are underway to organize a potential evacuation of Sudanese nationals from Iran, in accordance with evolving conditions on the ground and in a manner that guarantees their safety and security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urged all Sudanese citizens in the concerned countries to adhere strictly to the guidance issued by Sudanese diplomatic missions and to maintain communication through official channels to receive the necessary instructions.

