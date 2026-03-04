Sudan Ambassador to China Discusses Investment and Reconstruction Support With Cadfund

4 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Beijing — In the context of strengthening economic and investment relations between the Republic of the Sudan and the People's Republic of China, Sudan's Ambassador to China, Omar Issa Ahmed, held talks in Beijing with Mr. Wang Shaodan, President of the China-Africa Development Fund (CADFund), on avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in sustainable development.

During the meeting at the Fund's headquarters, Ambassador Omar Issa Ahmed reviewed the political and economic developments currently underway in Sudan, pointing to the challenges facing the country's reconstruction efforts. He highlighted the vital role the Fund could play in supporting Sudan's drive to attract Chinese investment, particularly in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and mining.

For his part, Mr. Wang Shaodan expressed CADFund's full readiness to support sustainable development projects in Sudan, affirming the Fund's openness to backing the Sudanese Government's efforts to implement strategic development initiatives aimed at achieving economic and social stability.

The two sides also discussed mechanisms to boost Chinese investments in Sudan, underscoring the importance of strengthening cooperation in a manner that deepens the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.