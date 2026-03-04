Sudan Ambassador to China Discusses Investment and Reconstruction Support With Cadfund

Beijing — In the context of strengthening economic and investment relations between the Republic of the Sudan and the People's Republic of China, Sudan's Ambassador to China, Omar Issa Ahmed, held talks in Beijing with Mr. Wang Shaodan, President of the China-Africa Development Fund (CADFund), on avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in sustainable development.

During the meeting at the Fund's headquarters, Ambassador Omar Issa Ahmed reviewed the political and economic developments currently underway in Sudan, pointing to the challenges facing the country's reconstruction efforts. He highlighted the vital role the Fund could play in supporting Sudan's drive to attract Chinese investment, particularly in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and mining.

For his part, Mr. Wang Shaodan expressed CADFund's full readiness to support sustainable development projects in Sudan, affirming the Fund's openness to backing the Sudanese Government's efforts to implement strategic development initiatives aimed at achieving economic and social stability.

The two sides also discussed mechanisms to boost Chinese investments in Sudan, underscoring the importance of strengthening cooperation in a manner that deepens the strategic partnership between the two countries.