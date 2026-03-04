Africa: Climate Cooperation Is the Antidote to Global Disorder, Says Simon Stiell

interview

Even amid economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions, investment in clean energy continues to grow, underscoring the accelerating pace of the global energy transition. In this interview, Simon Stiell , Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change , explains why climate cooperation remains essential in a fragmented world and highlights the opportunities for African countries as the continent prepares to host COP32 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Addis Ababa .

Despite economic uncertainty and gale-force political headwinds in 2025, clean energy investment continued to surge now more than double that of fossil fuels. What does this resilience tell us about the irreversibility of the global energy transition?



That it's in every country's self-interest to keep investing in clean energy. Because it's cheaper, because it's a solution to energy access – particularly in developing countries, because it reduces pollution, and because it drives economic growth.

So, the clean energy transition is continuing at pace even in wildly difficult economic times. But, to me that's not enough. I want to fight climate change and ensure that more people benefit from clean energy at the same time. That means we need to keep up the focus on other climate policy solutions too. And we need to ensure finance continues to flow to developing countries, including all across Africa. That finance can help countries take advantage of the incredible opportunities they have in clean energy and climate solutions.

In your Istanbul speech, you described the current period as a new world disorder marked by instability and trade wars. How specifically does climate cooperation serve as an antidote to the chaos and coercion of this moment?



I think climate cooperation represents the best of humanity. Countries pulling together to overcome a shared challenge in a way that serves everyone's interests.

It shows, very clearly, that countries gain more from cooperation. It's an antidote to zero-sum thinking – the idea that for me to win, you need to lose.

Clean energy, more specifically, can give countries a lot of freedom and security over their future direction too. Because they'll be less dependent on energy imports. And because in almost every country it has very quickly become the cheapest source of energy, which stimulates growth in other sectors of the economy and benefits society.

COP30 mobilized $1 trillion for clean grids and energy storage, and agreed to triple adaptation finance by 2035. How will African nations specifically benefit from these commitments?



Adaptation has been a specific priority of African nations across many COPs. Because a huge part of the climate challenge African nations face is to develop their economies while climate change is already happening. And, as that adaptation funding grows, more and more African nations should benefit.

Investment in grids is equally essential to development. It's the bedrock on which clean energy can be built and grow. The initiative to increase investment in greener grids announced at COP30 was really welcome and it includes members who plan to invest across Africa. I'm looking forward to seeing it ramp up fast, helping electrify the continent.

For the first time, global emissions are projected to decline thanks to new national climate plans. What makes this turning point possible now?



Put simply, more countries than ever before have plans to reduce the greenhouse gas pollution that causes climate change. That's because the scientific evidence of our rapidly heating planet has never been clearer and every country wants to avoid far worse impacts.

But, they've also put these new plans together because climate action is so obviously central to economic development in so many countries. The opportunity to benefit from cheap, clean energy, and the common-sense solution of building more resilient infrastructure is obvious to government officials and planners everywhere, as well as so many companies and consumers.

This is increasingly true across Africa too. New analysis from the Global Solar Council found that Africa's solar installation increased 54% last year. And eight countries installed more than 100 MW. Countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt are becoming major solar powers and we expect the industry to grow and more countries to benefit.

With COP32 scheduled for Addis Ababa, what opportunities does this present for African leadership in the global climate agenda?



COP32 is an opportunity for Africa and for the world. In particular, I hope there's a focus on ensuring we meet and exceed the global goals we've set – including tripling global clean energy – in a way that directly benefits Africa. Bringing clean power and light to the hundreds of millions who still lack reliable and regular access to electricity. Showcasing the solutions that will drive economic growth and provide new jobs - like the incredible strides that are being made in electric transportation in Ethiopia - and focusing global attention on Africa's achievements while encouraging more investment in its future.