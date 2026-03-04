Zimbabwe: Faith and Herbal Adverts in Spotlight As Baz Issues Warning

Broadcasting regulator, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has warned radio and television stations against airing unapproved advertisements promoting medicines and healing services saying offenders risk facing legal penalties.

BAZ said it had noted a resurgence of adverts linked to traditional, herbal and faith-based treatments being broadcast without clearance from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

In a statement, BAZ said investigations had revealed that some medicine-related advertisements were being aired without the mandatory approval while certain claims about their effectiveness remained unverified.

The regulator added that there had been reports of consumers suffering adverse effects after using products and services promoted on air.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"No advertisement relating to any medicine, whether traditional, herbal, or conventional; as well as spiritual or faith-based healing; may be aired without proof of approval by the Ministry of Health and Child Care," BAZ said.

The authority said the requirement applies across the board and is not aimed at discriminating against traditional practitioners.

"This requirement applies equally to all categories of medicines and is not intended to discriminate against traditional healing practitioners," the statement said.

BAZ cited paragraph 6 of the Fifth Schedule to the Broadcasting Services Act, read together with section 23 of the Broadcasting Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023, as the legal basis for the directive.

Broadcasters were warned that failure to comply would amount to a breach of the law.

"Failure to comply with these regulations constitutes a breach of the law and will result in the full application of statutory penalties," BAZ said.

The regulator also reminded all practitioners including those offering conventional, herbal, traditional or spiritual healing services that they must first obtain approval from the Health Ministry before advertising.

Proof of approval, it said, must be submitted to broadcasters prior to the airing of any promotional material.

"Proof of such approval must be submitted to the relevant broadcaster before any advertisement is aired," BAZ added.

The authority urged media houses to exercise due diligence when screening adverts saying it was essential to protect the public and uphold standards within the broadcasting sector.