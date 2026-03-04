Zimbabwe: PSL Kicks Off - Harare and Bulawayo Set for Blockbuster Match Day One

Local top-flight football returns this weekend as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League launches its 2026 season with a full round of fixtures across the country.

The curtain-raiser will see newly promoted FC Hunters facing last 2025 runners up MWOS FC at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting new campaign.

Saturday's fixtures feature four matches including a headline clash between TelOne FC and former champions Dynamos FC at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

Elsewhere, Herentals College FC host Chicken Inn FC at Rufaro Stadium while Ngezi Platinum Stars meet FC Platinum at Baobab Stadium in what could be an early test of title credentials.

Triangle United FC will take on ZPC Kariba FC at Gibbo Stadium.

Sunday's programme includes a derby in Bulawayo where Highlanders FC play hosts to Premier league returnees Bulawayo Chiefs FC at Barbourfields Stadium in a match expected to draw a large crowd.

Former champions Caps United FC face the test of debutants Agama FC at Rufaro Stadium while Manica Diamonds take on 2024 champions Simba Bhora at Gibbo Stadium.

Newly promoted Hardrock FC are set to play defending champions Scottland FC at Chahwanda Stadium.

The new season comes with heightened anticipation as traditional giants seek to reclaim dominance and emerging clubs look to upset the established order.

With all matches kicking off simultaneously at 15:00, fans across the country will have plenty of options as the 2026 Premier Soccer League season gets under way.