Somalia: Puntland Condemns Mogadishu Raid On Lawmakers, Alleges Abduction of Presidential Adviser

Mogadishu — Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland has strongly condemned a pre-dawn security operation in the capital, accusing federal forces of attacking its lawmakers and abducting a senior presidential adviser.

In a statement, Puntland authorities said security agencies of the Federal Government of Somalia carried out a raid at around 0300 local time at the Airport Hotel in Mogadishu, where lawmakers representing Puntland in the Federal Parliament of Somalia were staying.

The regional administration alleged that the operation involved the use of force, including what it described as assault and the "abduction" of Ahmed Abdi Hurre, an adviser on social affairs to Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni.

Puntland described the raid as "unprecedented in governance," saying it was carried out without legal basis and that the targeted lawmakers and senators had committed no crime. The statement accused federal forces of storming the hotel and carrying out acts of violence during the operation.

"Any consequences arising from this grave act will be the responsibility of the Federal Government," the statement said.

The federal government has not yet formally responded to the accusations, though security agencies have previously said they were conducting operations related to national security.

The incident underscores escalating tensions between Mogadishu and Puntland, amid broader disputes over constitutional reforms and political authority in Somalia.