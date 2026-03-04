Somalia: Somali Police Raid Mogadishu Hotel, Arrest Puntland Presidential Adviser

Mogadishu — Somali security forces raided a hotel in the capital overnight, wounding two federal lawmakers and arresting a senior adviser to the Puntland president, amid escalating political tensions between Mogadishu and the semi-autonomous region.

The operation took place during the pre-dawn hours at a hotel in Mogadishu, where several members of the Federal Parliament of Somalia had been staying after reportedly being prevented from traveling in recent days.

Lawmakers told Shabelle TV that at least two MPs were injured during the raid. Security forces also detained Ahmed Abdi Mahmoud Hurre, an adviser to Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, who was staying at the same location.

In a statement, the Somali Police Force confirmed the arrest, alleging that Hurre had been involved in activities threatening national security, but provided no further details.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a deepening political dispute between Somalia's federal government and Puntland authorities, centered on constitutional issues and cooperation between state and federal institutions.

There was no immediate comment from Puntland officials regarding the raid or the arrest.