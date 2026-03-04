Somalia Disaster Agency Delivers Emergency Water Aid to Drought-Hit Galmudug

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has delivered emergency water supplies to drought-affected communities in central Galmudug state, as humanitarian conditions worsen amid severe water shortages and climate pressures.

The head of SoDMA, Mahmoud Moalim Abdulle, arrived on Tuesday in Af-Barwaaqo district in the Mudug region, marking the fifth day of an ongoing drought relief mission across Galmudug.

During the visit, Abdulle handed over 100 truckloads of water to local authorities and the district's drought response committee, aimed at assisting communities severely impacted by prolonged dry conditions in Af-Barwaaqo and surrounding villages.

Officials said the aid is part of a broader effort to mitigate the humanitarian impact of drought, which has left many families struggling to access safe drinking water.

While touring affected areas, Abdulle observed worsening living conditions driven by a combination of acute drought and climate change effects.

Expanding sand encroachment and poor road infrastructure have further complicated relief efforts, limiting access to remote communities and hindering the delivery of essential supplies.

Local authorities welcomed the intervention but warned that needs remain high, calling for sustained support to avert further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.