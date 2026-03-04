Uganda: Rising Ear Infections and Noise Exposure Drive Hearing Crisis At Mulago

Uganda is grappling with one of the highest prevalences of hearing loss in the East African region, with specialists warning that the burden is growing across all age groups.

At Mulago National Referral Hospital alone, between 300 and 400 patients seek treatment for ear-related conditions every month. According to Amina Seguya, an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeon at the facility, that figure reflects only ear problems -- excluding other ENT conditions.

"That is a very big number," she says, noting that the majority of patients present with preventable or treatable conditions.

Children top the list, most commonly with ear infections. However, doctors are increasingly seeing teenagers and young adults aged between 12 and 35 with noise-induced hearing problems. Prolonged use of earphones at high volumes, frequent exposure to loud music, and sitting near speakers at entertainment venues are emerging as significant risk factors.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When you probe further, you find this person is always using earphones on very loud volume," Seguya explains. "That alone is giving them issues with hearing."

Older adults are also affected. Many patients above 70 years report progressive hearing reduction that interferes with daily conversations and social interaction. While age-related hearing decline is expected, early assessment can slow deterioration and improve quality of life.

One of the biggest challenges, specialists say, is late presentation. Preventive check-ups are rare. Most patients only visit the hospital when symptoms are severe -- sometimes when pus is draining from the ear, when a child develops convulsions due to infection spreading to the brain, or when neurological complications have already set in.

"In many cases, by the time the patient comes, the damage is advanced," Seguya notes. "Early intervention gives much better outcomes."

Treatment options vary depending on severity. For partial hearing loss, hearing aids can amplify sound and restore communication ability.

In cases of profound hearing loss, cochlear implants may be considered, though not all patients qualify. Eligibility depends on the extent of inner ear damage.

For children with irreversible hearing impairment, specialists urge families not to hide them at home. Uganda has a growing network of schools for the deaf, enabling affected children to access education through secondary school and even university, improving their chances of employment and social integration.