Kenya: PS Hinga Credits MP Ng'eno for Weight Loss Support As He Opens Up On Online Bullying

Nairobi — Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has candidly spoken about the harsh realities of online criticism, revealing that he was once bullied over his weight by Kenyans on social media.

Speaking durng the requiem mass of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno, Hinga said the experience highlighted how unforgiving digital spaces can be, noting that public figures often face intense scrutiny over personal matters.

"Kenyans on the internet are very unforgiving. They bullied me over my weight," he said, reflecting on the period when he was the subject of online ridicule.

The PS, however, shared a positive turn in his journey, crediting Ng'eno for stepping in to help him make lifestyle changes that led to significant weight loss.

According to Hinga, Ng'eno offered guidance and encouragement that played a key role in improving his health and overall well-being.

His remarks have sparked conversations about cyberbullying, body shaming, and the pressures faced by leaders in the public eye, with many calling for greater empathy in online interactions.