Kenya: DCI Officer Arrested After Surrendering Over Wife's Killing in Roysambu

4 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A senior officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been arrested after surrendering to police in Naivasha over the alleged killing of his wife in Nairobi.

The officer, identified as Daniel Macharia, is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Florence Nyagah, at their apartment along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu.

Police say the incident is believed to have occurred on February 28, when the couple was together at home. Nyagah had earlier spoken to her daughter through a video call that day.

Concern arose after she stopped responding to subsequent calls. On the morning of March 1, her daughter visited the apartment and made the grim discovery -- Nyagah's body lying on the floor of a second-floor room.

Officers who processed the scene reported multiple stab wounds to the chest and head. A knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered from the kitchen area.

Following the incident, Macharia allegedly fled the scene and remained unaccounted for until the evening of March 3, when he surrendered to authorities in Naivasha. He was arrested and later transferred to Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi, where he is being held pending processing and arraignment.

Nyagah, described by neighbours as a local salon operator, becomes the latest victim in a growing number of domestic-related homicide cases reported in recent months. Authorities have noted that many such incidents stem from relationship disputes and family conflicts.

Police have launched further investigations as they prepare to formally charge the suspect.

