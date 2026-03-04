Kenya: Govt Announces Up to Sh18,000 Monthly Pay Rise for Police Constables From July 2026

Nairobi — The Ministry of Interior has announced a significant salary increase of up to sh18,000 per month for police constables, effective July 2026, in what it describes as the final phase of sweeping reforms across the country's security services.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the pay adjustment targets lower-ranking officers within the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Kenya Prisons Service, and the National Youth Service (NYS).

Police constables will now earn up to Sh57,700, up from Sh38,975 -- a 48% increase while new police recruits will start at Shh29,296, up from Sh20,390 -- a 44% increase.

The Ministry further pointed out that NYS officers in the lowest cadre will earn between Sh26,222 and Sh37,912 with the highest-paid police officer getting up to Sh345,850, reflecting a 20% increase and Senior Prisons officers will earn between Sh301,548 and Sh584,903.

According to the government, this marks the conclusion of salary adjustments that began in July 2024, representing the largest cumulative pay rise for security officers since Kenya's independence.

Officials say more than 50 percent of the planned reforms across the three services have already been implemented.

The reforms focus on strengthening operational capacity, enhancing accountability, improving logistics, and advancing human resource development.