Egypt: Resources and Support for U.S. Citizens Overseas

Following Operation Epic Fury, Secretary Rubio released a video message emphasizing that the safety and security of American citizens is the Department of State's highest priority.

A courtesy transcript of the Secretary's video is below:

"At my direction, the Department has activated a 24/7 task force that is providing American citizens with up-to-the-minute safety and security information.

Here is how you can stay abreast of the latest updates, as well as ways we are working around the clock to help you stay safe in the wake of Iran's cowardly attacks:

All Americans located abroad, particularly those in the Middle East, should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive the latest messages and updates from your nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

U.S. citizens overseas are also encouraged to follow our "Security Updates for U.S. Citizens" channel on WhatsApp and to follow @TravelGov on social media. The latest alerts can be found at

travel.state.gov as well.

Americans in the Middle East may contact the Department of State 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-202-501-4444."