Rwanda: Uganda's Deputy High Commissioner to Rwanda Passes On

Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the death of Ambassador Santa Laker Kinyera, who served as Deputy High Commissioner to Rwanda.

The ministry said Kinyera died early in the morning on Tuesday, March 3, at Mulago Specialized National Hospital. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with profound shock and sorrow that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the passing of our dear colleague, Amb. Santa Laker Kinyera," the statement reads.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Museveni opens Uganda's new Chancery in Kigali

The ministry added that funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Kinyera joined Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994 and went on to serve in several diplomatic and government roles throughout her career.

In the mid-1990s, she worked in the ministry's Africa and Middle East Department. According to reports, she later contributed to negotiations that led to the establishment of the East African Community (EAC) Treaty.

In 2009, Kinyera was seconded to Uganda's State House, where she served as Private Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni in charge of diplomatic affairs, leading the Diplomatic Affairs Department.

During her diplomatic service, she was also posted to Uganda's missions abroad, including in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Rwanda, where she most recently served as Deputy High Commissioner.