Rwanda: 'Twiyubakire' Programme Prioritises Education, Agriculture in Eight Districts

Education and agriculture have been identified as key priorities under the one-year Twiyubakire programme, an initiative designed to empower women, youth, and persons with disabilities to actively participate in development efforts that directly affect their lives.

The programme was launched by Trócaire Rwanda in partnership with Rwandan civil society organisations. It is being implemented in eight districts--Rusizi, Gisagara, Kamonyi, Muhanga, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Gatsibo, and Bugesera--with a focus on strengthening service delivery in education and agriculture.

Twiyubakire seeks to enhance accountability and foster closer collaboration between citizens, civil society organisations, and government institutions. The initiative promotes inclusive, people-centred service delivery and builds on Rwanda's decentralisation and governance reforms to ensure communities receive more responsive public services.

The programme is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and will run until March 2027. It aims to strengthen accountability systems, improve coordination among stakeholders, and increase public trust in institutions.

Twiyubakire is implemented by Trócaire in collaboration with several Rwandan civil society organisations, including the Conseil de Concertation des Organisations d'Appui aux Initiatives de Base (CCOAIB), Rwanda Education For All Coalition (REFAC), Commission Episcopale Justice et Paix Rwanda (CEJP), Union of Human Rights Service Workers (STRADH), and IRIBA.

Speaking at the launch on February 27, Angelique Kabeza, Programme Manager at Trócaire Rwanda, said the initiative began in July 2025, with field implementation commencing in September 2025.

"Twiyubakire is about strengthening collaboration between citizens, civil society and government so that services in education and agriculture are more responsive to community realities. When accountability works, development outcomes improve," Kabeza said.

She explained that CCOAIB and REFAC lead activities under Window One and Window Two, focusing on agriculture and education, respectively. Window Three, implemented by STRADH, IRIBA, and CEJP, focuses on social cohesion, social reintegration, and strengthening community resilience.

Under this component, CEJP promotes restorative dialogue and community healing, while IRIBA focuses on memory preservation and intergenerational engagement to strengthen social harmony. STRADH supports the social and economic reintegration of vulnerable youth and former offenders through skills development and livelihood support.

"Districts were selected based on our partners' existing areas of operation, as this allows them to implement activities more effectively," Kabeza added.

CCOAIB is working with farmer beneficiaries in four districts--Muhanga, Gatsibo, Nyaruguru, and Nyamagabe--primarily engaging local leaders and organised farmer groups. REFAC operates in three districts--Rusizi, Kamonyi, and Bugesera--working with six schools and supporting head teachers, teachers, parents' committees, and Imboni z'Uburezi.

Window Three partners focus on smaller and more sensitive groups, with approximately 150 beneficiaries in each category.

Marleen Masclee, Country Director of Trócaire Rwanda, said the initiative comes at a critical time when strong institutions, responsive leadership, and active citizen participation are widely recognised as essential to sustainable development.

"This programme is built on years of collaboration, learning, and partnership," she said, noting that Twiyubakire does not seek to create parallel systems but rather to strengthen collaboration between state and non-state actors and reinforce national frameworks for service delivery.

"At Trócaire, we view accountability as constructive engagement rooted in dialogue, trust, transparency, and mutual respect," she added. "When citizens are meaningfully engaged, civil society is empowered, and institutions are responsive, service delivery improves and development outcomes are strengthened."

Beneficiaries speak out

Amiable Nshimiyimana, 27, from Kabacuzi Sector in Muhanga District, is among the beneficiaries. Formerly involved in illegal mining--locally referred to as "Abanyogosi"--he received six months of training in leather processing and shoe-making through STRADH.

"I dropped out of school in Senior Four because I had to balance studying and earning money. I worked in mining but gained little over time. Through STRADH, I trained in shoe-making for six months and received essential tools after graduation. I now produce custom-made shoes, with prices ranging from Rwf7,000 to Rwf25,000 per pair," he said.

Profile Mukeshimana, Head Teacher of GS Munyove in Giheke Sector, Rusizi District, said his school has benefited from REFAC's support, particularly in strengthening parents' committees, promoting inclusive education and addressing challenges related to teacher transfers.

"Parents now better understand the importance of working closely with the school to support and celebrate their children's progress," he said.

The school currently has 19 students with disabilities out of 916 learners, and 18 of its 28 teachers have received training in inclusive education.

However, Mukeshimana noted that teacher transfers remain centrally managed, sometimes limiting efficiency at the local level. "We would welcome greater district involvement to make the process more responsive," he said.