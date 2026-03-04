Rwanda: Balanced Diplomacy, Not Sanction Will Bring Peace in DR Congo

editorial

Earlier this week, the US announced targeted sanctions against some Rwandan military officers over alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Yet, history and present realities both suggest that one-sided punitive measures will not deliver the peace that the Congolese people so desperately deserve.

Sanctions, when applied selectively, often create the illusion of action without addressing the root causes of conflict. Eastern DR Congo's crisis is complex, layered and deeply political. It cannot be reduced to a single narrative.

When the Washington peace deal was signed late last year under the facilitation of the United States, there was cautious optimism that a structured pathway to de-escalation had finally emerged. The agreement required goodwill from all signatories. It demanded transparency, demobilisation commitments and a genuine effort to disengage from hostile postures.

The critical question today is whether all parties have honoured that spirit.

There is growing evidence that the Kinshasa regime has not meaningfully implemented its obligations under the deal. Instead of confidence-building measures, verifiable reports indicate continued military build-up, rearmament and the recruitment of foreign mercenaries to bolster its coalition forces. Such actions hardly signal commitment to peace.

More troubling are persistent reports of aerial bombardments and shelling that have affected civilian populations in eastern DR Congo. Entire communities have lived under the fear of indiscriminate attacks. Yet the international outrage that swiftly follows accusations against Rwanda appears muted when allegations concern the Congolese government and its allies.

If sanctions are to be credible tools of diplomacy, they must be rooted in fairness and consistency.

Peace in eastern DR Congo will not be achieved through pressure tactics that isolate one side while excusing the excesses of another. What is required is an honest, comprehensive review of the conduct of all parties since the Washington agreement. Have ceasefire commitments been respected? Have armed groups, chiefly the genocidal FDLR been disengaged? Have civilian protection guarantees been upheld?

The region cannot afford selective accountability.

If the international community genuinely seeks stability, it must insist on verifiable implementation of the peace process by every signatory. It must condemn, without hesitation, the bombing of civilian populations and the outsourcing of warfare to mercenaries. And it must support mechanisms that build trust rather than deepen polarisation.

Sanctions may generate headlines. But sustainable peace will only emerge from balanced diplomacy, equal scrutiny and unwavering commitment to protecting innocent lives.