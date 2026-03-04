Rwanda: Five-Star Al Hilal Crush Gicumbi FC to Go Three Points Clear

Laurentiu Reghecampf's Al Hilal SC bounced back from their loss to Mukura VS in Huye with a commanding 5-0 victory over struggling Gicumbi FC at Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, opening a three-point lead at the top of the Rwanda Premier League table.

The match marked the Sudanese giants' first evening kickoff after raising concerns about playing daytime fixtures during the holy month of Ramadan.

Abdelrazig Taha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Mohamed Yousef doubled the lead six minutes later. Mamudu Kamaradini added a third in the 41st minute as the hosts asserted full control before halftime.

Gicumbi thought they had pulled one back in the 69th minute through Lolo Kanda, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Two minutes later, Ousmane Diouf made it 4-0 in the 71st minute, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback.

Adama Coulibaly sealed the emphatic win with a fifth goal in the 75th minute, handing Gicumbi their heaviest defeat of the season so far.

The victory lifts Al Hilal to 45 points at the summit, three points ahead of second-placed APR FC, who have played one more game. Gicumbi remain 11th with 25 points from six wins, seven draws and 10 defeats.

Meanwhile, Reghecampf took charge of the match shortly after being charged for refusing to speak to the media following Al Hilal's defeat to Mukura VS.

Ben Moussa of Police FC was also sanctioned for similar misconduct.