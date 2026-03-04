Rwanda: NCBA Launches Rusizi Branch, Expanding Its Rwandan, Regional Reach

NCBA Bank Rwanda has expanded its footprint in Western Province with the official opening of its Rusizi branch. The development reinforces its commitment to supporting local enterprise, regional trade, and inclusive financial access both within Rwanda and across borders, according to the bank.

Located near Rusizi's main commercial area, the new branch is strategically positioned to serve small and medium enterprises, cross-border traders, farmers, hospitality operators, and growing households.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NCBA Bank Rwanda Managing Director Maurice Toroitich thanked the community for the warm reception and described the move as a long-term partnership rather than a transactional expansion.

"We come here as a capable partner in the transformation of Rusizi -- ready to listen, ready to support, and ready to grow alongside the businesses and people who work hard every day to develop themselves, their families, this district, and the country at large," he said.

Rusizi's strategic location as a gateway to Bukavu in the eastern DR Congo positions it as a dynamic commercial hub. However, bank officials emphasised that their support will extend beyond trade flows to the sectors shaping the district's broader economic transformation.

The bank has already made commitments and attracted commercial farmers investing in the district's fertile agricultural land, hoteliers expanding the hospitality sector along Lake Kivu, and developers responding to growing demand for residential and commercial real estate.

NCBA indicated it will continue focusing on enabling agribusiness growth, property development, and SME expansion across key value chains.

Head of Business at NCBA Bank Rwanda, Samuel Nkubito, said the branch was deliberately located close to the market to remain accessible to everyday entrepreneurs.

"Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Rwanda's economy. From shop owners and boutique operators to agro-processors and service providers, these businesses create livelihoods for the majority. Our presence here is about giving them the financial tools to scale sustainably."

The opening of the Rusizi branch also strengthens NCBA's national and regional integration strategy. As part of a banking group operating in five African countries -- Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Côte d'Ivoire -- with over 115 branches and more than 60 million customers, NCBA connects clients to a wider East African financial network.

"When a client in Rusizi grows beyond one market, we are able to support that journey," Toroitich added.

In addition to its physical expansion, NCBA highlighted its digital reach through MoKash, the mobile savings and lending platform operated in partnership with MTN Rwanda. Through MoKash, the bank serves nearly six million customers nationwide, positioning it as Rwanda's largest retail digital bank by customer numbers.

The Rusizi branch is expected to deepen that relationship by combining digital convenience with on-the-ground advisory and financing capabilities.

Local business leaders welcomed the bank's arrival, noting that improved access to structured credit and responsive banking services will support enterprise growth across the district.

With existing branches in Kigali, Musanze, Nyagatare, Kayonza, and Rubavu, the addition of Rusizi signals NCBA's continued expansion into high-potential and regionally connected markets. Similar branch expansions have been executed by the bank in the various markets where it operates.

The bank reaffirmed that its investment in Rusizi reflects confidence in the district's future and a commitment to building lasting relationships with the community.