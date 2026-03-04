Rwanda: How Blackbuck Is Helping Power Coffee Culture, Businesses in Rwanda

When Blackbuck Coffee Ltd opened in Gikondo in 2020, Rwanda's coffee industry was at a crossroads. The Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted business, coffee consumption remained limited largely to hotels and foreign visitors, and high equipment costs kept many aspiring entrepreneurs on the sidelines.

Against this backdrop, the company introduced a service-driven model that made professional coffee equipment accessible, reliable and affordable, helping redefine how coffee is produced, served and consumed across Rwanda.

At the time, coffee machines were costly and concentrated in a handful of high-end establishments, discouraging small businesses from entering the market. Blackbuck launched its operations with a modest fleet of machines for sale and rental, focusing on reducing entry barriers while providing full-service maintenance.

Since then, its operations have scaled up, with plans for greater expansion, according to the firm's management.

For entrepreneurs like Alexis Rwasibo, CEO of Wow Quick Bites, the company opened doors for coffee business domestically.

"I thought the coffee business was only for very wealthy people. I was afraid to start because the machines were expensive and operations complicated. But Blackbuck removed that fear," Rwasibo said.

"I rented their equipment at an affordable price, testing the waters without burning all my capital. As demand grew, I bought my own coffee machine from Blackbuck," he added, noting that his business has since flourished.

Beyond affordability, Rwasibo points to reliability and human-centered service as defining features of Blackbuck's approach.

"What impressed me most is their service. If a machine requires maintenance, you call them, and they immediately send technicians. I do not incur extra expenses for repairs, whatever happens, they fix it quickly. If the problem cannot be solved immediately, they provide a replacement machine so operations do not stop."

He also highlights flexibility and follow-up.

"They are flexible and responsive to our operational needs. As our business evolves, they make adjustments to ensure we are always equipped properly. Their follow-up is unmatched, staff check in unexpectedly to see how our business is doing."

The company's influence extends well beyond individual businesses, according to beneficiaries.

Sadam Nshimiyimana, founder of Barista for Better (B4B Café Ltd), says Blackbuck has raised professional standards across the sector.

"They supply machines that meet international standards, provide spare parts promptly, and ensure that issues are resolved quickly. In Rwanda, few people can immediately identify a machine's problem but Blackbuck does, and they follow through until it's fixed."

"They have made life easier for coffee shop owners, allowing us to focus on serving quality coffee rather than worrying about technical issues."

Aimable Mufurahiwa, owner of Iyogi Art Centre Barista Training Centre, shares a similar experience.

"We have been renting machines from Blackbuck since 2023. Their service is not just about selling; it's about making sure our work runs smoothly. That dedication is why we have stayed with them. We truly appreciate what they do."

Blackbuck Coffee Managing Director Thomas Muldoon said the company's growth has been guided by a clear philosophy centered on client success.

"In 2020, getting a daily cup of coffee was not easy in Kigali. Machines were expensive and concentrated in big hotels or high-end restaurants. We started with four machines for rental and sale, aiming to make equipment affordable and provide full-service maintenance," he said.

"Our guiding principle is simple: if our clients succeed, we succeed. Rental is a service, not a punishment."

That principle was tested during the Covid-19 lockdowns, when many businesses were forced to shut down.

"We did not charge clients while the machines were not in use," Muldoon recalls.

"Lockdowns tested us, but we continued operating with the long-term vision in mind. As restrictions lifted, our operations grew stronger, always prioritising quality service."

Staff development has been central to sustaining this service culture. Jeanette Kanengwa, a manager at Blackbuck, joined the company in 2020 with no prior experience in coffee equipment.

"Now I have learned everything about coffee machines and operations, and I can guide newcomers and clients alike."

"The trust we build goes beyond business, it is genuine. If a machine breaks down, we respond immediately, providing solutions to minimise downtime."

She also said that the company places strong emphasis on staff welfare.

"Blackbuck values human dignity. Whether someone is sick, has given birth, or faces personal challenges, they are supported."

Claudine Uwayezu, one of the company's first employees, reflects on a similar journey of growth.

"I joined without knowing roasting, cleaning, or making coffee. Today, I'm fully skilled," she said.

"The company has supported me and my family in ways beyond salary, education, emergencies, and professional growth. That makes me committed, everything I want for myself and my family is here."

From a three-kilogram roaster producing 20 kilograms of coffee per month to machines capable of roasting up to 10 tonnes monthly, Blackbuck has expanded steadily.

Machine rental prices (ranging from Rwf100,000 to Rwf180,000 per month) have remained unchanged since inception, offering predictability for clients planning long-term investments. In addition to rentals, machines for sale are available across a wide price range (from Rwf3 million to Rwf8 million) catering to different budgets and business scales.

Blackbuck eyes local manufacturing to cut equipment imports

Looking ahead, Muldoon said the company is working towards reducing reliance on imports through local manufacturing of coffee equipment and roasters, as well as boosting domestic coffee consumption.

"Our long term mission is to make exceptional coffee drinks accessible nationwide, lowering barriers so more entrepreneurs and consumers can participate in Rwanda's growing coffee culture."

"In the short term, we are improving tools and methods to reduce dependence on imports. Supporting our clients' growth ensures our growth. Rwanda's coffee community has expanded remarkably in five years, and we are proud to have been part of that journey."

Packaging remains one of the sector's biggest challenges, he notes, with most materials still imported, raising costs for both businesses and consumers. Developing local solutions, he says, would strengthen the entire coffee ecosystem.

Today, Blackbuck continues to support coffee dealers across the country, extending its services beyond Kigali to smaller towns. By combining affordable access to equipment with responsive technical support, the company enables entrepreneurs to focus on what matters most: building sustainable businesses and serving quality coffee. Muldoon encourages aspiring café owners and businesses considering an upgrade not to hesitate in reaching out. "If you're thinking about starting or upgrading your coffee business, just call us. We're always ready to help you find the right machine at the right price."

According to the National Agricultural Exports Development Board (NAEB), domestic coffee consumption has risen sharply, reaching about 5 per cent of national production--more than 1,000 tonnes out of 21,000 tonnes produced in the 2024/2025 fiscal year. This marks a significant increase from 2 per cent in 2023, meaning local consumption has more than doubled within two years.

NAEB says the growing domestic market reflects a shift in consumer culture and strengthens Rwanda's positioning in international markets, as local demand signals confidence in quality. The agency now aims to increase local consumption to at least 15 per cent of total coffee production.