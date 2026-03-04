Tanzania: 2vp Commends NMB for Ramadan Solidarity

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Second Vice-President (2VP), Alhajj Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has commended NMB Bank for its continued culture of bringing together customers, stakeholders and orphans for a joint Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

He made the remarks after attending an Iftar dinner organised by NMB Bank in Zanzibar. Alhajj Hemed said the initiative demonstrates that NMB is not merely a financial institution but also a strategic partner in social welfare and national development.

He noted that the bank has consistently contributed to various development projects and community initiatives, reflecting its broader corporate responsibility beyond banking services.

The Vice-President assured that the government will continue providing full cooperation to enable NMB and other financial institutions to operate smoothly and without unnecessary obstacles, recognising their critical role in economic growth.

He also urged Muslims and the public at large to uphold the values of love, generosity, solidarity and compassion taught during Ramadan and continue practising them even after the holy month ends.

According to him, Ramadan serves as a spiritual school that purifies hearts, imparts discipline, promotes good deeds, discourages wrongdoing and encourages increased worship and repentance, all in pursuit of Allah's pleasure.

He further emphasised the importance of preserving peace, unity and social cohesion, encouraging citizens to pray for their leaders so they can fulfil their mission of delivering development to the people.

On her part, NMB Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ms Ruth Zaipuna, said the bank organises annual Iftar gatherings to strengthen relationships with stakeholders and express appreciation to partners who continue working closely with the institution.

She said Ramadan highlights values such as mutual support, compassion, patience and respect, principles that help preserve moral standards in society as people draw closer to God. Ms Zaipuna added that NMB remains committed to reaching communities through various development initiatives, including providing assistance during Ramadan to ease the burden of fasting for vulnerable groups.

The bank intends to support more orphans from various orphanages across Tanzania during the current Ramadan period as part of its nationwide outreach. During the event, the Second Vice-President presented gifts prepared by NMB Bank to orphans from Assalaam and Kidundo Orphanage Centres as a gesture of love and solidarity.