Tanzania: North Unguja Entrepreneurs Urged to Turn Training Into Profits

Zanzibar — ENTREPRENEURS in North Unguja have been urged to make full use of business skills training to strengthen their enterprises and achieve economic independence.

The call was made recently by the Acting Regional Administrative Secretary for North Unguja, Ms Miza Hassan Mussa, during the closing ceremony of a four-day business plan development training held at the North Unguja Regional Commissioner's Office.

Ms Miza said there remains a strong need for continued capacity-building programmes, particularly for residents engaged in agriculture and small-scale enterprises.

She noted that the training came at a crucial time when many people require modern knowledge to add value to their produce and compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market.

The training was conducted under the Zanzibar Joint Programme (ZJP), which aims to economically empower communities through banana and cassava farming, seaweed cultivation and sea cucumber farming.

The project is implemented by FAWE Zanzibar in partnership with other stakeholders, including UN Women, with funding from the Government of Norway. It seeks to strengthen household incomes, promote sustainable development and enhance food security in the North Unguja Region.

Ms Miza described business plan education as an essential tool for entrepreneurs seeking growth, as it helps with budgeting, assessing profit and loss margins and identifying viable market opportunities. She assured participants that the regional government will continue collaborating with development partners to provide income-generating training programmes that foster social and economic progress.

However, she cautioned that training alone is insufficient unless participants apply the knowledge gained. She urged them to put the skills into practice and serve as ambassadors by sharing the knowledge with others to extend the project's benefits to the wider community.

UN Women Programme Analyst Ms Emile Kivubo Mwakatundu said the project focuses on empowering women and youths economically through agriculture and small businesses.

She noted that UN Women has consistently supported initiatives that directly impact women's lives by providing entrepreneurial knowledge and resources. She added that the training has equipped participants with practical skills to prepare strong business plans, making it easier to access loans and markets.

FAWE Zanzibar Director Ms Winnifred Yatuwa Mamawi said the organisation remains committed to empowering women both educationally and economically so they can contribute fully to national development. Earlier, North Unguja Regional Coordinator Khamis Hamdu Khamis said the strong response from participants demonstrated a high level of commitment to economic transformation.

Participants said the training had helped them understand record keeping, financial planning and strategic goal-setting for sustainable business growth.