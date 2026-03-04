Tanzania: MOI Expands Infrastructure to Address Surgical Delays

Dodoma — THE Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) has said complaints over prolonged waiting time for surgery stem from limited theatre space and a sharp rise in trauma cases, assuring the public that major expansion projects are underway to ease congestion.

MOI Executive Director, Ambassador Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya, told journalists yesterday while presenting the institute's 2025 performance report that the long wait for surgery is largely due to inadequate operating space, forcing the institute to schedule patients according to urgency and arrival time.

"We are facing a significant increase in patients requiring surgical intervention. The number has grown tremendously, yet theatre space remains limited," he explained.

Dr Ulisubisya said the institute maintains close communication with patients and their relatives to explain why some cases must wait, even when patients arrived earlier.

"When patients and their families come, we hold family meetings where attendees sign to confirm understanding. This helps eliminate misunderstandings and reduce complaints," he noted.

He added that in some cases, delays are medically necessary, particularly when a patient is not yet fit for surgery.

"Many accident victims lose a lot of blood. We must ensure adequate blood supply before surgery. If blood is insufficient, the patient must wait or be given medication to stimulate blood production while we conduct targeted blood donation campaigns," he said.

To address the pressure, MOI is implementing several development projects aimed at expanding capacity and improving service delivery.

Among them, he said, is the construction of a new Outpatient Department (OPD) building valued at 13.8bn/-, funded by the central government and internal revenue.

Once completed, the project will reduce congestion and increase the number of patients served daily to 1,500 from the current 500-800.

The project is currently 40 per cent complete and has created over 280 youth jobs. Another project involves expansion at the former Tumaini Hospital premises at a cost of 1.5bn/-.

The initiative, now 98 per cent complete, will further increase service capacity and has created 121 jobs. The institute has also launched a modern Premier Ward with 25 rooms for private and international patients, generating 82 employment opportunities.

In addition, MOI is establishing a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which will accommodate 20 children at a time and significantly improve critical care services for young patients.

The project has created 36 jobs. Dr Ulisubisya said longterm strategic projects include construction of a modern rehabilitation hospital at Mbweni and establishment of the Tanzania Neuroscience Institute, both currently at initial documentation stages.